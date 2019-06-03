24.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Root clears long on! Fancy footwork by him as he shimmies down to the pitch of the ball and clobbers it handsomely into the crowd. 15 from the over and it seems that England have decided to press on the accelerator. Attack is the best form, they say.
24.5 overs (1 Run) Jumps on the back foot to a short ball and punches it down to deep cover for a run.
24.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This one has disappeared. As soon as Hafeez drops it short around middle, Buttler immediately goes on the back foot and launches it over mid-wicket for a biggie.
24.3 overs (1 Run) Once again it's been eased away with the spin to deep square leg for one.
24.2 overs (1 Run) Allows the ball to spin back in and helps it through square leg for a run.
24.1 overs (0 Run) Flighted and on off, Buttler walks forward with the flick shot but misses and it goes off his pads to cover-point.
23.6 overs (1 Run) On the pads, it's helped away wide of short fine leg for one.
23.5 overs (0 Run) Fires in a full ball on off, Jos pushes it out but finds extra cover.
23.4 overs (0 Run) Fullish and on middle, pushed down towards mid on. A good comeback by Shoaib after that boundary.
23.3 overs (0 Run) Gets on the front foot and pushes it with an angled bat to cover-point.
23.2 overs (0 Run) Quicker and flatter on middle, defended from the back foot by Jos.
23.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Shot! Shoaib overpitches and suffers. Buttler latches onto the ball after it drops around off and smashes it over mid off for a cracking boundary.
22.6 overs (0 Run) Floated and full on middle, driven down the ground but straight to mid on.
22.5 overs (1 Run) Turning down the leg side, Buttler works it behind square leg for a run.
22.4 overs (2 Runs) Continues to bowl short. This time it's outside off and Buttler cuts it through point for a couple of runs.
22.3 overs (1 Run) Short again and Sarfaraz doesn't like it. Screams 'come on Hafeez bhai'... Root has pulled this ball again, only for a run though as it goes straight to deep square leg.
22.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good shot in the end by Joe Root! Hafeez delivers it short and outside off, the ball doesn't bounce much but still Root does well to connect properly with his pull shot. Finds the middle of the bat and it races away to the mid-wicket fence.
22.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up ball on off, a bit on the shorter side, Root gets back and turns it towards mid-wicket. The fielder inside the circle makes a good stop. No run taken.
21.6 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side and on middle, this is pulled through square leg for one.
21.5 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, Root works it towards mid on. Shadab at mid-wicket dives to his left and stops a run. Pakistan have their tails up at the moment.
21.4 overs (1 Run) On the pads, it is worked through square leg for one.
21.3 overs (0 Run) This is flatter on middle, Buttler works it to mid-wicket.
21.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! EDGED AND TAKEN! The hero of the last game for England is taking the long walk back. Once again an off spinner gets the better of a left-hander today. Malik it is this time. This is quicker and it is just outside off. Stokes misreads the line as he goes to cut. That shot is never on. An outside edge and Sarfaraz takes a sharp catch. 231 more needed in 172 balls with 6 wickets in hand for England.
21.1 overs (0 Run) Stokes looks to reverse sweep but it goes off the glove to short third man.
20.6 overs (1 Run) This time it goes through! Stokes slaps it past covers and takes a single. Just 10 runs from the last 3 overs. Pakistan looking to choke England here.
20.5 overs (0 Run) Stokes uses his feet but gets too close to the ball, he hits it into the ground and to covers.
20.4 overs (0 Run) Shorter and on off, Stokes cuts it to point. Imam there fields it and has hurt himself in the process. He is down on the ground getting some stretching done.
20.3 overs (1 Run) Short again and Root fails to take toll of it again. He pulls it through square leg for another single.
20.2 overs (1 Run) Very full on the pads, Stokes jams it down to long on for one.
20.1 overs (1 Run) Short ball and Root pulls it hard to the man at deep square leg for one.