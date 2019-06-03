24.6 overs (1 Run) Outside off, Azam cuts it away towards pointand keeps the strike with a single.
24.5 overs (1 Run) Short on off, Hafeez pulls it away to deep mid-wicket for one more.
24.4 overs (1 Run) On thepads, Babar flicks it away for a run.
24.3 overs (1 Run) Floated on off, Hafeez drives it towards cover and takes one.
24.3 overs (2 Runs) WIDE! It is down the leg side, Buttler cannot hold onto it and the ball deflects away allowing them to take one.
24.2 overs (0 Run) Floated on off, Azam blocks it off the front foot.
24.1 overs (1 Run) DROPPED! Out of all the people, Roy has dropped a sitter. Rashid bowls a beautifully tossed up ball on middle and leg. Hafeez decides to take the charge and comes down the track. He looks to smack it over long off but gets no timing on it. The ball goes way high in the air. Roy comes running in from long off and he covers the ground. He keeps his eyes on the ball but the ball pops out of his hand. A fairly simple catch for someone like Roy and a rare mistake from England in the field. They have been excellent till now and would hope this was just a one-off from them
23.6 overs (0 Run) Length ball on off, Babar defends it to see off the over. Tidy over from Stokes. A run and a leg bye off this one.
23.5 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on the pads, Hafeez looks to flick but it goes off his thigh pad and they take a leg bye.
23.4 overs (0 Run) Close again! A very full ball outside off, Hafeez looks to play at it but misses. There was a noise there but it was off the bat hitting the ground.
23.3 overs (1 Run) Full outside off, Azam drives it to sweeper cover and gets one.
23.2 overs (0 Run) Full on off, Azam drives it but to the man at mid on.
23.1 overs (0 Run) Good ball! Length ball outside off, Babar looks to cut but misses.
22.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end a tight first over by Rashid. Hafeez is early into the flick, it goes off the leading edge but on the bounce to mid-wicket.
22.5 overs (1 Run) Azam now picks a single as he strokes it through covers.
22.4 overs (1 Run) Hafeez dances down the track but Rashid bangs it short. MH works it through mid-wicket and takes one.
22.3 overs (1 Run) Played to the mid-wicket region by the batsman. The batsmen have run through for a single.
22.2 overs (0 Run) Hit hard but can't find the gap! Shorter and on off, Azam goes back and pushes it firmly but to covers.
22.1 overs (1 Run) Slightly shorter to begin with, Hafeez goes back and gently guides it through point for one.
21.6 overs (1 Run) This is played with an angled bat down to third man for a single. 9 from the over, a good one for Pakistan.
21.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Hafeez has started well here! His second boundary in 5 balls. Short and on the body, Hafeez manages to pull it in the gap in the backward square leg region. The fielder there does put in a dive but fails to stop it.
21.4 overs (1 Run) Slapped! Shortish and outside off, Azam hits it hard through point but close to the fielder in the deep. A single.
21.3 overs (1 Run) Well played again! This is short and outside off, Hafeez hangs back, plays it late and down to third man for one.
21.2 overs (1 Run) A short one but it comes at a good height for the batsman. Azam pulls it through square leg for another run.
21.1 overs (1 Run) Nicely driven! Full and on off, it is stroked through covers for a run.
20.6 overs (1 Run) Now follows it up with a single down to point. Hafeez will keep the strike. End of an eventful over from Moeen. 8 runs off the over but more importantly a wicket.
20.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Jeez! What a start this is from Hafeez. Tossed up on off, Hafeez shows aggression straightaway as he comes down the track and smashes it over mid off for a boundary.
20.4 overs (1 Run) Flighted on off, Azam strokes it wide of cover and gives the strike to Hafeez for the first time.
20.3 overs (2 Runs) Shorter on off, Azam runs it down the third man region and gets a couple.
20.2 overs (0 Run) Floated on off, Azam defends it off the front foot.
20.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! What a catch! Woakes has taken a stunner here. England's fielding has been their real strength till now in this tournament. Stokes in the first game and Woakes today. Moeen tosses it up on off, Imam comes down the track and lofts it wide of long off. It looks like it will go for a boundary on the bounce but Chris Woakes had other ideas. He runs to his right and dives full stretch to take an absolute beauty. No running away from Nelson as it has indeed struck here. Imam misses out on a well-deserved fifty. England needed something special to get rid of Imam and Woakes has pulled out something magical.