14.6 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, Imam blocks it to see off an excellent over from Moeen. Just three runs off it and more importantly the opening stand has been broken.
Live Score
14.5 overs (1 Run) Short again on middle and off, Babar strokes it wide of diving mid off fielder and gets a run as the ball goes to long off.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Shorter on the body, Imam tucks it to mid-wicket for one.
14.3 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Babar turns it away to backward square leg and gets off the mark with a single.
14.2 overs (0 Run) Azam starts with a solid front foot defense to start his innings.
14.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! The back foot is not just outside the crease but also is in the air. England finally break the opening stand! Moeen bowls a beautifully tossed up ball on off, Zaman looks to push it but the ball spins away fantastically after pitching. Fakhar comes forward in his attempt to push. Buttler behind the stumps takes the bails off in a flash. He puts in a very confident appeal and the umpire takes it upstairs.
13.6 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Imam defends it to finish off the over.
13.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Good length ball but it is down the leg side, Imam looks to flick but misses. Wide signalled.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Bouncer on the body, Zaman pulls it in a controlled manner to deep mid-wicket for one.
13.4 overs (0 Run) Wrong end! A fuller ball outside off, driven straight to extra-cover by Zaman and he looks for a single but his partner turns his back on him. Morgan picks up the ball and scores a direct hit at the bowler's end but Imam was well in. The other end was where there was no batsman as Fakhar was halfway down the ground. The batsman do not run even as there is a chance to take the overthrow now. Playing it safe!
13.3 overs (0 Run) Edge but short. Length ball outside off, Fakhar looks to cut but gets a bottom edge which goes to Buttler behind on a bounce.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on off, Imam taps it wide of point and gets a single.
13.1 overs (0 Run) Full on off, Imam plays a classic front foot defense to it.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on middle and leg, Imam nudges it to long on and keeps the strike with one. Tidy over from Moeen.
12.5 overs (0 Run) Floated on the stumps, Imam blocks it.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Floated on off, Zaman milks it to the left of extra-cover with not much timing and gets a run. Zaman wanted two as there was an overthrow chance but he does not get it as his partner sends him back wisely.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Bit of turn on offer. It is full on off, Zaman looks to drive but it goes uppishly off the outer half of his bat towards point. Lands well short of the fielder though.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter on middle and leg, Zaman strokes it to the man at mid off.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter on off, Imam strokes it wide of diving Moeen to long on for one.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Full outside off, Zaman looks to drive it but gets an inside edge onto his pads. He looks for a quick run but Imam says no. Another good over from Wood. Just 5 off his first two.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Back of a length ball on off, Imam pulls it to deep mid-wicket for one.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Full outside off, Zaman milks it to sweeper cover and rotates the strike.
11.3 overs (0 Run) A well bowled bouncer this. It is near the eye lid, Zaman looks to pull but misses.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller on off, Imam taps it down to third man and gets a single.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball juts outside off, Imam has a tentative push but misses.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Flights it on off and middle, Imam keeps the strike with a single which he gets by stroking this tossed up ball to long on.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Floated on off, Zaman rotates the strike by nudging it to long off.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Shorter on off, Imam stands tall and punches it to long on for a single.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Flighted on off, Zaman milks it to long off and gets one.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Fires it on the pads, Zaman looks to flick but it goes to the off side off his pad.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Floated on the pads, Fakhar looks to flick but gets hit on the pads.