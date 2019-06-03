4.6 overs (0 Run) Dot to finish an expensive over. 11 runs off the over. It is full outside off, Fakhar looks to hit it but misses.
4.5 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on the pads, Imam flicks it to the on side and gets a single.
4.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Edgy this but Imam will take it. Back of a length ball, it goes away after pitching. Imam looks to defend but it takes the outside edge of his bat and goes to the vacant third man region for a boundary. Second slip had no chance to get that.
4.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! First one of the day and it has come off Imam's bat. First sign of aggression this from Imam. Length ball on off, Imam comes down the track and and smashes it over long on fence for a maximum.
4.2 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Imam confidently defends it.
4.1 overs (0 Run) Confident looking stroke that. Fuller on off, Imam drives it but straight to mid off.
3.6 overs (1 Run) Now he gets a single. Good length ball on the pads, Imam tucks it towards mid-wicket and keeps the strike.
3.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length ball on off, Imam defends it off his back foot. 8th dot in a row for him.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Bouncer! It is on the body and these balls did the damage for Pakistan in the last game. Here though, Imam has ducked under it.
3.3 overs (1 Run) Seam up delivery which is full outside off, the ball goes on a bounce to Buttler behind the stumps. He fumbles which allows them to take a bye.
3.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Fakhar pulls this away with ease. Slightly back of a length on middle and the pitch is so good that every time a bowler misses his mark, he will be punished. Short of a length on middle, FZ pulls this away with ease through mid-wicket and all the way to the fence. Easy pickings and one has to say Fakhar is looking good here.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Good ball on the corridor of uncertainty again from Archer, Zaman lets the ball go this time.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Maiden from Woakes. Excellent stuff this. He bowls the last ball full on middle, Imam drives it straight back to the bowler. Woakes gets down in time to stop the ball and he also tumbles after saving it.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Five dots in a row now. Woakes pulls his length back and it is outside off, Imam goes for the cut but misses.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Oh! That was very close. Fuller ball outside off, tempting Imam to go for the drive. He does go for it but misses and the ball just whizzes the outside edge.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on middle and leg, Imam tucks it to mid-wicket and looks for a quick single which was never there and Fakhar rightfully says no.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Now bowls it on the off stump line, Imam defends it to the man at point.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball outside off, Imam leaves it alone.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! Good length ball on the fifth stump line, Fakhar comes down the track and throws the kitchen sink at it but misses. He looks the at the umpire asking for wide but the umpire is happy with the delivery.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Another beauty! Good length ball on middle and off, this one nips back in after pitching, Zaman looks to defend but the ball dissects him in half as it goes to the keeper.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Good ball! Archer hits the deck hard on middle and off, it moves away with the angle, Zaman looks to defend but gets beaten.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Good length ball outside off, Zaman leaves it alone.
1.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR LEG BYES! Jofra bowls it on the pads, Fakhar looks to flick it but it goes off his thigh pad through fine leg region for four.
1.1 overs (1 Run) Starts with a length ball on middle and leg, Imam looks to defend but it goes off the outside edge and it goes down to third man for a single.
0.6 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Excellent start for Pakistan. Woakes is guilty of offering width to Fakhar. He slashes his cut through point and this time no one has a chance to stop that one. 9 runs off the first over.
0.5 over (0 Run) Follows it up with a solid back foot defense.
0.4 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Fakhar is off the mark and that too with a boundary. Length ball outside off, Fakhar cuts it wide of point. Morgan moves to his right and looks to save it with a dive but it goes through him and it races away on this quick outfield. Roy chasing it cannot reach the ball and shows his frustration by kicking the boundary skirting.
0.3 over (0 Run) Good length ball juts outside off, Fakhar knows where his off stump is and confidently shoulders arms to this one.
0.2 over (1 Run) First run off the game. Length ball outside off, Imam runs it down to third man and gets a single.
0.1 over (0 Run) Woakes starts with a length ball outside off. It goes with the abgle away from Imam. He chooses not to get on the way of the ball and lets it go to the keeper.