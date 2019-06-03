Hosts England will be back in World Cup 2019 action on Monday when they take on Pakistan at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. The two teams made contrasting starts to their World Cup 2019 campaign. While England emerged unscathed from their tricky opening fixture against South Africa, Pakistan faced the ignominy of being bowled out for a paltry 105 -- their second-lowest World Cup total -- in a match they went on to lose by seven wickets to the West Indies. England are not expected to make many changes to the team that beat South Africa, but Pakistan could ring in the changes for the crucial clash.

For England, it is expected that Mark Wood is roped into the playing XI in place of Liam Plunkett to dish out the short-pitch treatment to Pakistan batsmen. Barring the one change, England are expected to retain the rest of the players.

Pakistan, on the other hand, could call on experienced heads to shore up their batting while the bowling attack could also see a few new additions.

Pakistan's batsmen inability to tackle hostile fast bowling was laid bare by the likes of Oshane Thomas, Andre Russell and other West Indian pacers and that could see Shoaib Malik being brought into the playing XI.

Barring, Mohammad Amir, the Pakistan pacers (Hasan Ali and Wahab Riaz) were taken to the cleaners by Chris Gayle and that could lead to the team bringing in Shaheen Afridi or Mohammad Hasnain to add more bite.

The fall guy from that could be Imad Wasim, who besides scoring a solitary run made no other contribution to the Pakistani cause against the Caribbean outfit.

PROBABLE XI:

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (capt), Jos Buttler (wk), Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid.

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk/capt), Mohammad Hafeez, Shaheen Afridi, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir

SQUADS:

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (capt), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Tom Curran, James Vince, Liam Dawson.

Pakistan: Imam-ul Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Sarfaraz Ahmed(wk/capt), Mohammad Hafeez, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Shoaib Malik, Shaheen Afridi, Asif Ali, Mohammad Hasnain.