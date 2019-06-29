India, who are one win away from making to the semi-finals, will aim to outshine hosts England in their next World Cup 2019 league stage match at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Sunday. In ICC ODI rankings, India are the top ranked side while England are sitting at number second spot. India are the only unbeaten side in the tournament so far while England, who started their tournament on a high-note, lost momentum and suffered back-to-back defeats against Sri Lanka and Australia in World Cup 2019.

England will be on the verge of World Cup 2019 exit if they suffer loss at the hands of India. India still have two games against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka after England's test.

When is the England vs India World Cup 2019 match?

The England vs India World Cup 2019 match will be played on June 30, 2019 (Sunday).

Where will the England vs India World Cup 2019 match be played?

The England vs India World Cup 2019 match will be played at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

What time does the England vs India World Cup 2019 match begin?

The England vs India World Cup 2019 match will begin at 03:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the England vs India World Cup 2019 match?

The England vs India World Cup 2019 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the England vs India World Cup 2019 match?

The live streaming of the England vs India World Cup 2019 match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)