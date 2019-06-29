England vs India: Match Date, Time, Venue, Stadium

England will be hoping to upset India's applecart and also keep their own World Cup hopes alive when the two sides meet in a crucial World Cup 2019 league encounter on Sunday. With the Indians on a high, having won all the completed matches, the Indian fans will once again be present in force, making their 'away' match looking like another home encounter. England would love to silence them and keep their own hopes alive as, with three losses so far, they are far from a knockout slot, which is bare minimum min terms of expectations.

Match details:

India vs England

When: June 30, 2019

What time: 3.00 PM IST

Where: Birmingham, England

Stadium: Edgbaston Cricket Ground

England are in trouble, with several matches having gone diametrically in the opposite direction from what the team and pundits had thought. After disastrous losses to Sri Lanka and Pakistan, there was the ignominy of going down to the old enemy Australia without a whimper.

Apart from the bragging rights to the Aussies, that loss also put England in an even tighter spot.

Another interesting aspect of the England-India World Cup 2019 match is that India are expected to play in their change colours of orange, something that has been a bit of a mystery for far.