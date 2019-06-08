9.6 overs (1 Run) Poor ball this. Saifuddin is lucky to get away from that. Full on the pads, Roy looks to flick but misses. It clips his pad and goes behind past Mushfiqur. They cross ends and the umpire signals it as leg bye.
9.5 overs (0 Run) Follows it up with a solid front foot defense.
9.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Stand and deliver! Full on off, Bairstow smokes it over mid off and the ball bounces before the ropes and goes away.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Full on middle and leg, Bairstow flicks it to deep mid-wicket and gets a run.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Shorter on off, Roy pulls it to deep mid-wicket and gets a single.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball outside off, Roy hits it straight to the man at cover.
8.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nice shot. Easy pickings for Bairstow. Short delivery on middle, Jonny pulls it over mid-wicket for a boundary. 8 runs have come from the over.
8.5 overs (0 Run) The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
8.3 overs (0 Run) The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
8.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR RUNNING RUNS! Tossed up on middle, Bairstow flicks it through mid-wicket. The fielder in the deep does well to stop it but he puts a wayward throw at the bowler's end. The batsmen run four because the boundary is big on that side.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Flighted delivery on middle, Bairstow defends it off the front foot.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Short on off and middle, Bairstow pulls it towards deep square leg and gets a single.
7.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Another brilliant shot. This is turning out to be an excellent over for England. Overpitched ball on off, Bairstow drives it through mid off right from the meat of the bat. 50 comes up with that boundary for England. They are off to a good start here. First 50 stand between the two in this World Cup.
7.4 overs (3 Runs) In the air but in the gap. Good length ball on off, Roy comes down a bit and looks to hit it through mid off. The ball though sticks on the pitch and takes the outside edge of the Roy's bat. The ball goes through backward point, and the batsmen get three.
7.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Bowls it wide outside off, Roy offers no shot to this one.
7.3 overs (3 Runs) Short delivery on middle, Bairstow pulls it through square leg. The fielder in the deep does well to stop it and saves one run for the team. The batsmen get three runs.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Length delivery on off, Bairstow drives it to mid off.
7.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Excellent shot. Full on off, Bairstow drives it through mid off for a boundary. The timing was so good on it that it raced away to the fence.
6.6 overs (0 Run) On the pads, Roy flicks it to the man at mid-wicket.
6.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! The previous boundary was class this one was more about aggression. Short on middle and leg, Roy gets on his back foot and pulls it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Floated on the stumps, Jason taps it back to the bowler.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Floated on off, Bairstow punches it towards mid on and gets a single.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Shakib now pulls his length back and bowls it short, Roy hits it towards mid-wicket and gets a run.
6.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That's the shot of the game so far. Shakib flights it on off, Roy gets his front leg forward and plays a gorgeous cover drive for a boundary. He looks in the mood today.
5.6 overs (2 Runs) Good length ball on the pads, Bairstow flicks it through mid-wicket and gets a couple as the fielder mops it up with a dive.
5.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller on middle, Roy pushes it wide of mid on and gets a single.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Length ball on the stumps, Roy follows the boundary with a solid defense.
5.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! In the air... but away for a boundary. Roy would have had his heart in his mouth there for a moment. Good length ball on off, Roy hits it uppishly to the right of short mid-wicket fielder who was a tad straight and it goes past him for a boundary.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Full on middle, Roy drives it to mid on.
5.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Mortaza bowls it on a good length on leg, Roy looks to come forward and attack but gets an inside edge. It goes towards fine leg for a boundary.