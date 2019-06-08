44.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! Wood gets his second off the game as well. Full ball on the pads, Mahmudullah looks to flick it but ends up getting a leading edge. The ball goes towards the fine leg region. Bairstow with the gloves runs to get there and takes an easy catch. He made it look easy.
Live Score
44.5 overs (1 Run) Slower bouncer now. It is closer to the body, Saifuddin pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
44.4 overs (0 Run) Another short ball. Saifuddin comes down the track and looks to pull but misses.
44.3 overs (1 Run) Back of a length ball on off, Mahmudullah pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
44.2 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Saifuddin flicks it to fine leg for a single.
44.1 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on middle and leg, Mahmudullah looks to hit it on the off side but it goes towards square leg off the inside edge and they get a single.
43.6 overs (0 Run) Full outside off, Saifuddin tucks it to the left of Stokes. He gets there and finishes another good over. Just 3 runs and wicket off this over.
43.5 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on off, Mahmudullah strokes it to long on and gets a single.
43.4 overs (0 Run) Nice change of pace. Slower delivery outside off, Mahmudullah looks to pull but misses.
43.3 overs (1 Run) Stokes once again bowls a very good bouncer. Saifuddin looks to pull but ends up top edging it. The ball lobs towards square leg and they get a single.
43.2 overs (1 Run) Full on middle and off, Mahmudullah milks it to long on for one.
43.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! Second wicket for Ben Stokes today. Stokes bends his back and bangs it in short, Mosaddek looks to pull but gets a top edge on it. The ball flies to the left of the fielder at fine leg. Jofra Archer runs to that side and takes a good tumbling catch.
42.6 overs (1 Run) Fuller now on middle and leg, Hossain nudges it to long on and keeps the strike.
42.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Woakes hits the length hard but Hossain flat-bats it over the bowler's head for a boundary. 250 comes up with that for Bangladesh.
42.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length ball on off, Mahmudullah pulls it away to deep mid-wicket for one.
42.3 overs (1 Run) Slower delivery on a length, Mosaddek flicks it to deep square leg for a run.
42.2 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on middle and leg, Mahmudullah flicks it to deep square leg for a single.
42.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor ball from Woakes. He bowls this on the pads, Mahmudullah just helps it on its way fine down the fine leg region for a boundary.
41.6 overs (0 Run) Outside off on a length, Mosaddek punches it to the man at cover.
41.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Misses his line with his bouncer. It is on the leg side, Mosaddek leaves it alone. Wide signalled.
41.5 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Mahmudullah flicks it down to the on side and gets one.
41.4 overs (0 Run) Bouncer! It is around the body, Mahmudullah ducks under it.
41.3 overs (1 Run) Good length ball outside off, MH runs it down to third man for a single.
41.2 overs (2 Runs) Good length ball on off, Hossain drives it wide of sweeper cover for a couple.
41.1 overs (2 Runs) Good fielding! Slower delivery on back of a length, Mosaddek pulls it over mid-wicket. Roy runs to his right from deep mid-wicket and stops the ball with a dive. The batsmen take a couple.
40.6 overs (1 Run) Back of a length on middle, Hossain taps it towards point for a run.
40.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Slapped! Shortish and on off, this one sits up to be hit. MH slaps it over mid off for a boundary.
40.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over! Comes down the track and lofts it over mid on for a boundary.
40.3 overs (1 Run) The batsman works it down the leg side. They pick up a single.
40.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length on middle, this is pushed down to long on for one.
40.1 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, this is hit to mid off.