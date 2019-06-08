 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Bangladesh vs England Live Score, Over 36 to 40 Latest Cricket Score, Updates

Updated:08 June 2019 22:09 IST

Live Updates of Today Match between England vs Bangladesh from Sophia Gardens, Cardiff. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.

Bangladesh vs England Live Score, Over 36 to 40 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
BAN vs ENG Latest Score

39.6 overs (1 Run) Length ball outside off, Mossadek runs it down to third man for a single.

39.5 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Mosaddek blocks it.

39.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Edgy but Mosaddek won't mind. Good length ball on off, Mosaddek looks defend but it goes off the outside edge towards the third man region for a boundary. ENG vs BAN: Match 12: Mosaddek Hossain hits Ben Stokes for a 4! Bangladesh 223/5 (39.4 Ov). Target: 387; RRR: 15.87

39.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! The dropped catch has not cost England much. Stokes has impressed in his 1 and a half overs and got a well deserved wicket here. He bowls a perfect yorker on middle and leg, Shakib looks to jam it out but gets an inside edge onto his boot. The ball then goes onto disturb the off pole. ENG vs BAN: Match 12: WICKET! Shakib Al Hasan b Ben Stokes 121 (119b, 12x4, 1x6). बांग्लादेश 219/5 (39.3 Ov). Target: 387; RRR: 16.00

39.2 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Mahmudullah flicks it to fine leg for a single.

39.1 overs (1 Run) DROPPED! Root has dropped a relatively easy catch here. Stokes hits the deck hard on length, Shakib looks to pull but ends up top edging it. The ball goes behind point. Root running behind gets to the ball but fails to hold onto it.

38.6 overs (1 Run) In the air... safe! Full and on off, Shakib looks to go over covers but ends it lobbing it very square on the off side. Lands in no man's land, a single taken. 14 from the over. Still below the runs they need per over though.

38.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Third boundary in the over! Short again and it is on middle, Shakib once again pulls it through mid-wicket and it races away. ENG vs BAN: Match 12: Shakib Al Hasan hits Chris Woakes for a 4! Bangladesh 216/4 (38.5 Ov). Target: 387; RRR: 15.31

38.4 overs (0 Run) Slower one and this time it is on Shakib's body. He hits it to mid on.

38.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries! Short and on middle, Shakib smashes it through mid-wicket this time and it races away. ENG vs BAN: Match 12: Shakib Al Hasan hits Chris Woakes for a 4! Bangladesh 212/4 (38.3 Ov). Target: 387; RRR: 15.22

38.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Just over! Length and on middle, Shakib lifts it just over the outstretched hand of Archer and into the long off fence. ENG vs BAN: Match 12: Shakib Al Hasan hits Chris Woakes for a 4! Bangladesh 208/4 (38.2 Ov). Target: 387; RRR: 15.34

38.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter in length and on off, Mahmudullah guides it down to third man and a run is taken.

37.6 overs (0 Run) A maiden! Short and on middle, Shakib looks to pull but misses.

37.5 overs (0 Run) Looks to play the paddle this time but does not get bat to ball.

37.4 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, defended.

37.3 overs (0 Run) Shakib makes room but Stokes bowls it outside off, Shakib offers no shot.

37.2 overs (0 Run) A short delivery which has been pulled away.

37.1 overs (0 Run) On the shorter side on middle, Shakib mistimes the pull towards mid on.

36.6 overs (0 Run) Kept out by the batsman from the crease to end the over.

36.5 overs (1 Run) Driven through mid off by the southpaw. One run added to the total.

36.5 overs (5 Runs) FIVE WIDES! Bouncer gone too high. Shakib cannot put bat on ball as he looks to hook this but the ball bounces over the head of the keeper and to the fence for a boundary. The 200 comes up for the Tigers.

36.4 overs (0 Run) On a length outside off, Shakib has attempted to put bat on ball but fails.

36.3 overs (1 Run) Pushed off the back foot wide of point for a run by Mahmudullah.

36.2 overs (1 Run) The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. One run added to the total.

36.1 overs (0 Run) A fuller one on middle, Shakib keeps the ball out by bringing his bat down in the nick of time.

35.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! What a hit! Rashid tosses it up on off, Mahmudullah comes down the track and smokes it straight into the sightscreen for a maximum. That was the last ball of his spell. Adil Rashid finishes with the figures of 10-0-64-1. ENG vs BAN: Match 12: It's a SIX! Mahmudullah hits Adil Rashid. Bangladesh 195/4 (36.0 Ov). Target: 387; RRR: 13.71

35.5 overs (0 Run) Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.

35.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Rashid misses his line and bowls it down the leg side. Mahmudullah looks to flick but misses. Wide signalled.

35.4 overs (0 Run) Floated on off, Mahmudullah blocks it.

35.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on off, Shakib drags it to deep mid-wicket with his sweep for a single.

35.2 overs (1 Run) Floated on off, Mahmudullah pushes it towards cover and gets a single.

35.1 overs (0 Run) Flighted on middle and off, Mahmudullah looks to defend but gets an inside edge which goes to backward square.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article England England Cricket Team Bangladesh Bangladesh Cricket Team Sophia Gardens, Cardiff Sophia Gardens, Cardiff World Cup 2019 England vs Bangladesh, Match 12
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Related Articles
New Zealand vs Afghanistan Live Score, Over 41 to 45 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
New Zealand vs Afghanistan Live Score, Over 41 to 45 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Afghanistan vs New Zealand Live Score, Over 36 to 40 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Afghanistan vs New Zealand Live Score, Over 36 to 40 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Bangladesh vs England Live Score, Over 31 to 35 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Bangladesh vs England Live Score, Over 31 to 35 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Afghanistan vs New Zealand Live Score, Over 31 to 35 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Afghanistan vs New Zealand Live Score, Over 31 to 35 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
England vs Bangladesh Live Score, Over 26 to 30 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
England vs Bangladesh Live Score, Over 26 to 30 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.