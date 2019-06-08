 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Bangladesh vs England Live Score, Over 31 to 35 Latest Cricket Score, Updates

Updated:08 June 2019 21:47 IST

Live Updates of Today Match between England vs Bangladesh from Sophia Gardens, Cardiff. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.

BAN vs ENG Latest Score

34.6 overs (0 Run) A good short one on middle, Shakib does well to evade it.

34.5 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Mahmudullah looks to work it on the leg side but gets a soft leading edge back towards the bowler.

34.3 overs (0 Run) Bouncer! The batsman ducks under it and lets the ball go through to the keeper.

34.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, kept out towards point by Mahmudullah.

34.1 overs (1 Run) Short outside off, cut away to third man for a single by Shakib as he gets to the other end.

33.6 overs (1 Run) This is eased through mid off for one.

33.5 overs (0 Run) Daces down the track but ends up yorking himself, he jams it out to the bowler.

33.4 overs (0 Run) Slower through the air on middle, it is kept out.

33.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on off, this is guided down towards short third man for one.

33.2 overs (0 Run) Flighted ball on off, it is hit to cover.

33.1 overs (0 Run) Pushed to the cover region by the batsman.

32.6 overs (2 Runs) Shortish and outside off, Shakib upper cuts it towards third man for two.

32.5 overs (1 Run) The batsman works it down the leg side. They pick up a single.

32.4 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, defended.

32.3 overs (1 Run) Hundred for Shakib! A very good ton from a top class player! He has had a brilliant tournament so far! He gets there by stroking it through covers for one. He would love to keep batting and if not take Bangladesh over the line, take them close England's score. ENG vs BAN: Match 12: It's a 100! Shakib Al Hasan hits a ton (95b, 9x4, 1x6). बांग्लादेश 179/4 (32.3 Ovs). Target: 387; RRR: 11.89

32.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off, Mahmudullah plays at it away from his body. He gets an inside edge onto his pads. The ball rolls towards the off side and a single is taken by the batters.

32.1 overs (1 Run) Slower ball and down the leg side, it is flicked fine towards fine leg for one.

31.6 overs (1 Run) Flatter on the pads, worked away through square leg for a single by Shakib.

31.5 overs (1 Run) The batsman plays the square-ut. One run added to the total.

31.4 overs (1 Run) Rank full toss on the pads, Shakib pulls this away through square leg for a run.

31.3 overs (0 Run) Lands this one outside leg, the batsman tried to sweep that one but missed it and was hit on the pads.

31.2 overs (1 Run) This is darted in quick on leg, the batsman tries to push it to cover but the ball goes off the inside edge and to square leg for a single.

31.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter on middle, pushed back to the bowler by Mahmdullah.

30.6 overs (1 Run) The batsman rocks onto the back foot and punches the ball. One run added to the total.

30.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, this is guided to point.

30.4 overs (0 Run) Shortish and outside off, Mahmudullah cuts it towards point where Roy makes a good stop.

30.3 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, it is defended.

30.2 overs (1 Run) On the pads, this is worked through square leg for one.

30.1 overs (0 Run) On off, it is pushed to covers.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article England England Cricket Team Bangladesh Bangladesh Cricket Team Sophia Gardens, Cardiff Sophia Gardens, Cardiff World Cup 2019 England vs Bangladesh, Match 12
