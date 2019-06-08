29.6 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Root taps it to the right of the bowler. Saifuddin gets to the ball and ends the over with a dot. First over for Saifuddin where he has gone below 6 today.
29.5 overs (1 Run) Slower ball outside off, Roy reaches out for it and flat-bats it to long on for a single.
29.4 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on middle, Roy flicks it to the man at short mid-wicket.
29.3 overs (2 Runs) On middle and leg, Roy flicks it wide of deep square and gets a couple.
29.2 overs (0 Run) Length ball on off, Roy comes down the track and looks to pull it but he gets an inside edge which goes to the left of Mushfiqur. He gets to the ball quickly and hits the stumps at the striker's end but Roy was back in easily.
29.1 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on middle and off, Root nudges it to long on and gets a single.
28.6 overs (2 Runs) Short ball on off, Roy pulls it over mid-wicket and gets another brace as the man from deep square leg mops it up.
28.5 overs (2 Runs) 50 partnership comes up now. England are going about their business with relative ease here. Good length ball on off, Roy guides it down to third man and gets a couple.
28.4 overs (2 Runs) Good running this from these two. Length ball on middle, Roy whips it wide of fine leg and runs the first one hard. He turns for two and gets it with ease.
28.3 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss. Good length ball on middle and off, Roy looks to play the paddle but misses.
28.2 overs (1 Run) Once again the length is same and this time it is on middle, Root taps it down to third man for a single.
28.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Root defends it off the upper half of his bat.
27.6 overs (0 Run) Ooh! Roy was lining up the big one there. A back of a length ball on middle, Jason though gets an inside edge onto his pads!
27.5 overs (1 Run) Root cuts this ball down to third man for a single.
27.4 overs (0 Run) Ooh! Could have been close. Root drives this full ball back down the ground but the bowler dives down to his right and gets a hand to the ball. The ball does not go to the stumps but to the non-striker who was diving back inside to keep himself in the crease.
27.3 overs (1 Run) The batsman has punched that ball through mid off. Single is taken by Roy as he gets to the other end.
27.2 overs (1 Run) Run down to third man for a single with a safe cut shot.
27.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pulled away! Short on middle, Root eases this pull away behind square leg. The fielder cannot get around in time to stop that ball.
26.6 overs (0 Run) On the pads, Roy flicks it to the man at mid-wicket.
26.4 overs (1 Run) Full around off, Root nudges it to sweeper cover and rotates the strike.
26.3 overs (1 Run) Corrects his line and bowls it on off, Roy pushes it to sweeper cover and takes a single. Moves to 96 with that.
26.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Misses his line and bowls it down the leg side, Roy looks to pull but misses. Rahim is unhappy behind the stumps as he lets out a huge grunt.
26.2 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on top of off, Roy taps it back to the bowler.
26.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Roy strokes it to the man at mid off.
25.6 overs (0 Run) Good length ball pitching on leg and it comes in with the angle. Root looks defend but gets beaten and the ball hits him on his pad. Bangladesh player put in a stifled appeal but the umpire is not interested.
25.5 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on off, Roy punches it towards cover and takes one.
25.4 overs (2 Runs) This is sloppy from Bangladesh. Good length ball on off, Roy milks it to long off and takes a run. Sabbir there gets to the ball and has a unnecessary throw at the keeper end. There is no one backing up and an easy single is converted into two.
25.3 overs (1 Run) Comes over the wicket for Root and bowls it on off, Root tucks it to mid-wicket and rotates the strike.
25.2 overs (1 Run) Comes around the wicket and bowls a back of a length ball on off, Roy pulls it to deep mid-wicket and gets a single.
25.1 overs (1 Run) Good length ball around off, Root tucks it to the on side and gives the strike to Roy.