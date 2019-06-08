 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

England vs Bangladesh Live Score, Over 16 to 20 Latest Cricket Score, Updates

Updated:08 June 2019 16:29 IST

Live Updates of Today Match between England vs Bangladesh from Sophia Gardens, Cardiff. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.

England vs Bangladesh Live Score, Over 16 to 20 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
ENG vs BAN Latest Score

19.6 overs (0 Run) Another piece of good fielding. Saifuddin it is this time. It is a length ball on the pads, Root flicks it to the right of mid-wicket. Saifuddin there dives on that side and saves runs for his side.

19.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length ball on off, Root gets on his toes and taps it down to backward point.

19.4 overs (0 Run) Full on middle and off, Root drives it to the man at mid on.

19.3 overs (1 Run) On middle and leg and on a length, Jason tucks it towards mid-wicket and gets to the other end.

19.2 overs (1 Run) Welcomes Root with a bouncer. Root though was waiting for it and eases his pull towards deep square leg and gets off the mark with a single.

19.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! Finally Bangladesh have broken this opening stand. The skipper has done the trick here. Mortaza comes around the wicket and bowls it on middle and leg, Bairstow looks to flick but gets a leading edge. The ball flies towards cover and Mehedi Hasan there dives to his left and takes a good catch. The fielding from Bangladesh so far has been poor but maybe this will inspire them. Bairstow does not wait long after getting to his half-ton and he will be disappointed not to convert this into a big one. ENG vs BAN: Match 12: WICKET! Jonny Bairstow c Mehedi Hasan b Mashrafe Mortaza 51 (50b, 6x4, 0x6). इंग्लैंड 128/1 (19.1 Ov). CRR: 6.67

18.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Very well played this from Roy. Short on off, Roy waits for it and cuts it from right under his eyes and wide of point for a boundary. ENG vs BAN: Match 12: Jason Roy hits Mehedi Hasan for a 4! England 128/0 (19.0 Ov). CRR: 6.73

18.5 overs (0 Run) Fired in on the pads, Roy looks to flick but misses and gets hit on the pad.

18.4 overs (1 Run) Shorter on off, JB punches it to sweeper cover and gets a single.

18.3 overs (2 Runs) Fifty for Bairstow. He has finally arrived at this World Cup. He gets to the landmark by flicking this tossed up ball towards square leg and running two. His 10th in ODIs, he now will look to convert it into a big one. ENG vs BAN: Match 12: FIFTY! Jonny Bairstow completes 50 (48b, 6x4, 0x6). इंग्लैंड 123/0 (18.3 Ovs). CRR: 6.64

18.2 overs (0 Run) On middle and leg, Bairstow tucks it to mid-wicket.

18.1 overs (1 Run) Short on middle, Roy milks it to long on and gets a single.

17.6 overs (2 Runs) Overthrows! Bangladesh are looking a bit rusty in the field today. Good length ball on off, Bairstow nudges it to long off and gets a single. The fielder there has an unnecessary shy at the bowler's end and there is no one backing up allowing them to get an extra run.

17.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Right off the meat! Back of a length ball on off, with Mortaza's pace it is an easy picking for Bairstow and he played very well controlled pull through square leg for a boundary. ENG vs BAN: Match 12: Jonny Bairstow hits Mashrafe Mortaza for a 4! England 118/0 (17.5 Ov). CRR: 6.61

17.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller on off, Roy strokes it to long off for a single.

17.3 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Roy defends it off the front foot.

17.2 overs (0 Run) Comes around the wicket and bowls it on the pads, Roy looks to flick but misses and the ball hits him on his thigh pad and goes towards point.

17.1 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Bairstow flicks it to fine leg and gets a single.

16.6 overs (0 Run) APPEAL FOR LBW! NOT OUT! Flighted delivery outside leg, Roy looks to tuck but gets hit low on the pads. The bowler appeals but the umpire shakes his head.

16.5 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on middle, Jonny flicks it towards mid-wicket for a single.

16.4 overs (0 Run) Flighted delivery on middle, Jonny flicks it to mid-wicket.

16.3 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on middle, Bairstow defends it off the front foot.

16.2 overs (1 Run) Flighted delivery on middle, Roy plays it towards wide mid on for a single.

16.1 overs (0 Run) Short on middle, Roy makes room and slaps it to covers.

15.6 overs (1 Run) Short on off, Roy pulls it towards deep mid-wicket and gets a single.

15.5 overs (2 Runs) Drama! Drama! Slower ball on off, Roy hits over point, it goes wide of sweeper cover. They run the first one hard and look for two. The fielder gets to the ball, Bairstow was hesitant for the second but Roy was adamant so Jonny goes for it. The fielder in the meanwhile throws it at the keeper's end but Roy was in. Throw at the bowler's end and it would have been all over for Bairstow.

15.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Wow! That is another excellent stroke from Roy. Full on off, it is in Roy's slot. He smokes it over extra cover for a boundary. ENG vs BAN: Match 12: Jason Roy hits Mustafizur Rahman for a 4! England 107/0 (15.4 Ov). CRR: 6.82

15.3 overs (1 Run) Good length ball around off, Bairstow taps it wide of backward point. The fielder there fumbles allowing them to complete the run with ease.

15.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length ball outside off, Roy runs it down to third man and gets a single.

15.1 overs (0 Run) Bowls it on a good length and outside off, Roy looks to drive but misses it.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article England England Cricket Team Bangladesh Bangladesh Cricket Team Sophia Gardens, Cardiff Sophia Gardens, Cardiff World Cup 2019 England vs Bangladesh, Match 12
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Related Articles
England vs Bangladesh Live Score, Over 11 to 15 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
England vs Bangladesh Live Score, Over 11 to 15 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
England vs Bangladesh Live Score, Over 6 to 10 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
England vs Bangladesh Live Score, Over 6 to 10 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Bangladesh vs England Live Score, Over 1 to 5 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Bangladesh vs England Live Score, Over 1 to 5 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
World Cup 2019, India vs Australia: MS Dhoni, Indian Batsman To Watch
World Cup 2019, India vs Australia: MS Dhoni, Indian Batsman To Watch
World Cup 2019, India vs Australia: Steve Smith, Australian Player To Watch
World Cup 2019, India vs Australia: Steve Smith, Australian Player To Watch
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.