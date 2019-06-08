14.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! 100 comes up for England. First century run opening stand for England. Poor ball this from Shakib, he is guilty of bowling this on the pads, Bairstow just helps it fine down the fine leg region for a boundary. The fielder gave it a chase but was always going to come second.
14.5 overs (0 Run) Floated on off, Bairstow taps it back to the bowler.
14.4 overs (1 Run) In the air...but safe. Tossed up on off, Roy chips it over mid off and gets a single.
14.3 overs (0 Run) Short on the body, Roy turns it behind square but to the man at short fine leg.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Short around off, Bairstow punches it to sweeper cover and gets a single.
14.1 overs (0 Run) Floated on off, JB blocks it towards mid on.
13.6 overs (2 Runs) Outside off on a length, Roy guides it towards third man and gets a couple.
13.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This time uses his power and beats the man at cover. Overpitched ball outside off, Roy likes the width on offer and he frees his arm to hit it over covers for a boundary.
13.4 overs (0 Run) A very good looking shot but straight to the fielder. Full outside off, Roy drives it beautifully but straight to the man at cover.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Yorker! It is outside off, Roy guides it to the man at backward point.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Good length ball outside off, Roy punches it but finds the man at cover.
13.1 overs (0 Run) On a good length on off, Roy plays it to point.
12.6 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on off, Bairstow looks to work it on the leg side but gets a leading edge which goes towards point.
12.5 overs (0 Run) Floated on off, Bairstow calmly blocks it. They are not going after Shakib here.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter on middle and off, Roy looks to push it on the off side but it goes to the on side of the inside edge and they take a single.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Flighted on the stumps, Roy taps it down to the ground.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on middle, Roy looks to defend but gets an inside edge.
12.1 overs (0 Run) Floated on off, Roy punches it to cover.
12.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Shakib misses his line and fires one down the leg side. Wide signalled.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Back of a length ball on off, Jonny punches it to the man at cover to get through the over. Another expensive over for Saifuddin. He has gone for 33 in his first 3 overs.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Bairstow pushes it back to the bowler.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length ball on off, Roy punches it towards long on and gets a single.
11.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! First one of the day! Roy has hit that effortlessly. Full on off, Roy just eases his loft over the long off fence for a biggie.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller on off, Roy pushes it to the man at mid off.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Back of a length ball on middle and leg, Roy pulls it to the man at deep square and keeps the strike. 9 runs off Mustafizur's first. Not an ideal start for him or Bangladesh here.
10.5 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Bairstow flicks it to deep square leg and gets a single.
10.4 overs (2 Runs) Another good looking shot from Bairstow. Length ball outside off, Jonny slaps it towards backward point and gets a couple as the fielder from third man collects it.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Mustafizur corrects his line and bowls it on off, Bairstow defends it with a straight bat.
10.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Bairstow is getting into his groove here. Good length ball on the pads, Bairstow flicks it through mid-wicket, it is the longer part of the boundary but he times it so well that it beats the fielder and goes to the fence.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Starts with a slightly shorter ball on off, Roy pulls it to deep mid-wicket and gets a single.