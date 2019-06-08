4.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end a good over for Bangladesh. 10 from it. Short and wide outside off, Shakib looks to cut but the ball flies off the outside edge down towards third man for one.
4.5 overs (2 Runs) Mistimed but a brace! Shakib comes down the track but Woakes bangs it short. Shakib manages to slap it down towards long on for a brace.
4.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Streaky! Shakib is pushing too hard at the ball. Once again he is guilty of doing that on a length delivery outside off. The ball takes a thick outside edge and goes between first slip and gully for a boundary.
4.3 overs (0 Run) Another length ball on off, Shakib strokes it on the up to the man at covers.
4.2 overs (0 Run) Good length and outside off, Shakib opens the face and guides it to point.
4.1 overs (3 Runs) Three runs to begin the over! Fuller and on off, Tamim strokes it past the diving cover fielder. The outfield here is not that fast so mid off hares after it and keeps it down to three.
3.6 overs (0 Run) Crunched but finds point! Shorter in length and on off, Shakib guides it to the man at point. Top class over this from Archer. His second maiden on the trot and this one is a wicket maiden.
3.5 overs (0 Run) Another pacey ball and outside off, Shakib is way too late in the cut shot.
3.4 overs (0 Run) This is bowled at 151 KPH on off, Shakib keeps it out.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Wide outside off, left alone.
3.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! Knocks him over! An absolute peach to get rid of Sarkar. Just unplayable! Archer steams in and lands it just outside off, Sarkar looks to play the original trajectory. The ball though straightens. Goes between the gap of bat and pad and hits the top of off. The ball almost went over the fence behind after hitting the top of off. Indicates at what pace this guy is bowling. Dreadful start for Bangladesh.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Has that carried? Not sure! Short and outside off, Sarkar looks to play it late but the ball goes off the outside edge towards first slip where it lands short of Root.
2.6 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, Sarkar looks to hit it hard but it hits the bottom and goes towards extra cover for one.
2.5 overs (1 Run) Good running! Tamim works it towards mid-wicket and calls for one. Sarkar obliges and they complete it.
2.4 overs (0 Run) In the air... but short! Full and outside off, Tamim goes after it again, he ends up playing ahead of his body. It goes off the outside edge towards point but lands short.
2.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over the off side! First boundary for Bangladesh and it comes off the bat of Tamim. Width on offer and Tamim pounces on it. He slaps it over point and it races away.
2.2 overs (1 Run) Goes wide of the crease and bowls it on off, Sarkar plays it with a closed face of the bat towards mid on for one.
2.1 overs (0 Run) OHHHH! Good use of the angle there. Length and on off, it slants away. Sarkar looks to defend but the ball whizzes past the outside edge.
1.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end a maiden by Archer. Back of a length on off, it is defended. Archer starts off with a maiden.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Beaten for pace again! Shorter and around off, Tamim looks to cut but the ball skids through and then the bat arrives.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, Tamim stands tall and keeps it out.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Another bumper! This is outside off, left alone.
1.2 overs (0 Run) BEATEN FOR PACE! Goes short this time does Archer! Tamim looks to pull but is beaten for pace.
1.1 overs (0 Run) On the fuller side and on off, Tamim mistimes his drive to mid off.
0.6 over (0 Run) A tight start by Woakes. Just the single from the first. On off and on a length again, Sarkar defends it onto the ground.
0.5 over (0 Run) Nice shot! Fuller and on off, Sarkar strokes it nicely but finds mid off.
0.4 over (0 Run) Just behind a driving length outside off, SS goes hard at it but the ball goes off the inner half towards mid on.
0.3 over (1 Run) Bangladesh are underway! Tamim lunges and taps it towards cover and gets to the other end easily.
0.2 over (0 Run) Shorter this time and on off, Tamim goes back and keeps it out.
0.1 over (0 Run) Confusion to start with! Woakes bowls a length delivery on off, Tamim pushes it towards mid off. He starts off late. Sarkar is watching the ball and not his partner. Tamim spots that, turns back and gets in. There was an easy single available there. Poor from Sarkar.