4.6 overs (3 Runs) Beautiful shot this. Floated on off, Roy comes down and nonchalantly drives it through covers. The fielder gets there as the ball does not have the legs to reach the fence. The batmen get three.
Live Score
4.5 overs (1 Run) Smart batting this. Shakib goes across after bowling so Bairstow just pushes this tossed up ball wide of him and gets a single.
4.4 overs (1 Run) Short again Roy punches it towards point and gets a run.
4.3 overs (1 Run) This time punches it wide of cover and gets a run.
4.2 overs (0 Run) Bairstow is not looking very comfortable playing Shakib here.
4.1 overs (0 Run) Fired in on off, Bairstow pushes it back to the bowler.
3.6 overs (0 Run) Mortaza darts it on the pads. Roy looks to flick it but gets hit on the thigh pad.
3.5 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Roy defends it off the front foot.
3.4 overs (1 Run) Bairstow is off the mark. It has taken him 9 deliveries but he has got off the mark with a solid shot though and this will give him confidence. Shorter on off, Bairstow pulls it hard but there is a man at deep square leg and they get one.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery on off, Bairstow looks to defend but gets a leading edge. It goes towards covers.
3.2 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on middle, Roy pushes it towards mid on for a single.
3.1 overs (0 Run) On a good length and outside off, Roy comes forward and lets it go.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Dot to finish the over. Tossed up on the stumps, Bairstow blocks once again. Nervy start for Bairstow, he is yet to get off the mark.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Floated on the stumps, Bairstow defends it calmly.
2.4 overs (1 Run) Shorter on off, Roy stands tall and punches it wide of cover for a single.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Flighted on off, Roy pushes it to cover.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Floated on off, Roy taps it to the fielder at mid off.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Oh! Bangladesh almost had the first. Floated on off, Roy looks to smack it over cover-point but gets an inside edge. Luckily for him he does not chop it on and it goes towards backward square leg.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Bairstow looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto his pads.
1.5 overs (1 Run) Now smartly follows it up with a single. Mortaza pulls his length back and bowls it on the body, Roy just turns it away to fine leg and gets a run.
1.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! First one of the day and what a glorious shot this is. Mortaza bowls it full for the first time today, it is on middle. Roy gets on the front foot and plays a beautiful on drive wide of mid on for a boundary.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Once again the length is the same. It is on middle and off, Roy taps it towards mid on.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off stump this time. No swing on this one, Roy defends it with a straight bat.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Slight swing on offer first up for the Bangladesh skipper. He bowls it outside off, the ball shapes away from Roy who leaves it alone.
0.6 over (0 Run) Tight and tidy start from Shakib. Just 1 run off the first over. Floated on off, Bairstow defends it to see off the over.
0.5 over (0 Run) Flatter on the stumps, Jonny is having a watchful start here as he defends this one as well.
0.4 over (0 Run) Flighted around middle and leg, Jonny calmly defends it off the front foot.
0.3 over (0 Run) Floated on off, Bairstow blocks it.
0.2 over (1 Run) First run of the match. Shakib bowls it short around leg, Roy strokes it to long on and gets England's scoreboard underway.
0.1 over (0 Run) Shakib starts with a flighted delivery on off, Roy defends it off the front foot to start the innings.