Dilip Vengsarkar Reasons Why India Have Fantastic Chance Of Lifting World Cup 2019

Virat Kohli-led India have a "fantastic chance" to win upcoming World Cup 2019 , believes former chairman of selectors Dilip Vengsarkar. Majority of the Indian players who are part of 15-man World Cup 2019 squad have performed reasonably well for their franchises in IPL 2019 and it is one of the reasons why the former India Captain thinks his national team will definitely qualify for the last four stage of the quadrennial event.

The trio of Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli have scored runs in abundance for their respective franchises in the lucrative tournament, with all-rounder Hardik Pandya contributing with the bat and ball.

"India has a fantastic chance to win the World Cup. They will definitely go to the last four but the final I cannot predict, to be honest with you. I think we have excellent potential. All the players are good and are in form. So I wish them all the success," Vengsarkar said.

Vengsarkar, who was Chairman of selectors of the Indian team between 2006 and 2008, said the upcoming Mumbai Premier League will prove a good opportunity for youngsters to prove themselves .

"I think it's an excellent opportunity for all the players. 160 players will be seen in action. We had a good first season. It's an outstanding platform and all the matches of the second season will be telecast live.

"Some of the players who did well in the first season got an opportunity in the IPL as well. I wish all the owners and players all the best.

"160 players will be in action. Shivam Dube played exceptionally well in MPL last year and he was picked in the IPL this year," he added.

World Cup 2019 is scheduled to start on May 30 in England and Wales.

The Indian team is currently ranked second in ODI rankings, only behind England, and have been touted as one of the favourites to lift the coveted trophy.

Vengsarkar played 116 Tests and 129 ODIs for India and scored 6,868 and 3,508 runs respectively.

(With IANS inputs)