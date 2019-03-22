 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Deserve To Be In India's World Cup Squad, Says Umesh Yadav

Updated: 22 March 2019 16:49 IST

Umesh Yadav said none of the younger bowlers India has tried out has done enough to stake claim to the World Cup squad.

Deserve To Be In India
Umesh Yadav was India's highest wicket-taker at the 2015 World Cup © AFP

Umesh Yadav, who will be seen in action for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the opening match of IPL 2019 against Chennai Super Kings on Saturday, has said India needs to pick him in the squad for the upcoming World Cup. Despite his recent indifferent form in national colours, the Vidarbha pacer, who was India's highest wicket-taker at the 2015 World Cup, said none of the younger bowlers India has tried out has done enough to stake claim to the squad. Speaking to IANS, Umesh Yadav said, "If you look at the IPL as a platform to convince selectors that I am the man to be picked for the World Cup, I am the man."

Yadav will definitely be looking to impress RCB and Team India captain Virat Kohli with a strong show from the word go. While the national selectors are still looking to fill the No.4 slot in the batting line-up, another place up for grabs is the fourth pace bowler's slot. Yadav believes that he fits the bill as experience will be an important factor taken into consideration when the selectors pick the squad for the showpiece event in England.

"The fourth bowler that the team is looking at, I feel I fit that role. I don't think any of the youngsters have done enough to replace the senior bowlers. At the end of the day, you are going to play the World Cup and not just any other tournament like a bilateral series," said Yadav.

"Experience is a must on the big stage. Someone with an experience of playing 10-12 matches is not enough because if a situation arises that one of the frontline bowler is injured, you must have the replacement who is able to handle the pressure of that situation. You need someone who can bowl 140kmph-plus and has the mental ability to perform under pressure," he said.

Yadav also said that he didn't get a long rope in limited-overs cricket and that is one of the reasons why he hasn't been able to replicate his red-ball form in the shorter format.

The pacer feels that if picked for the World Cup, the IPL will be his best preparation ground. "IPL for me is to give my best for the franchise and also practice for the World Cup. This is the ideal platform to train for the World Cup. This will be the best match-situation."

(With IANS inputs)

Topics : Royal Challengers Bangalore India Cricket Team Umesh Yadav IPL 2019 World Cup 2019 Cricket
Highlights
  • Umesh will be turning out for RCB vs CSK in the IPL opener
  • Umesh was India's highest wicket taker in the 2015 World Cup
  • Umesh has been showing indifferent form for India recently
