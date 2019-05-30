 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Cricket World Cup 2019, West Indies vs Pakistan: Shoaib Malik, Pakistan Player To Watch Out For

Updated: 30 May 2019 14:45 IST

When it comes to the World Cup or tournaments of that magnitude, it is always the seasoned players who make a difference. Shoaib Malik will be a key player for Pakistan in World Cup 2019.

Shoaib Malik has scored 7526 runs at an average of 35.00 in 284 ODIs. © AFP

Former Pakistan skipper Shoaib Malik will be invaluable for Pakistan as they begin their World Cup 2019 campaign against the West Indies at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Friday. While the younger Pakistan players would be expected to make waves, when it comes to big tournaments like the World Cup 2019 is, it is always the senior veterans in the side who have a calming effect and impart much-needed experience in the One-day International (ODI) format. When it comes to that, there are few better in Pakistan cricket than Shoaib Malik.

Shoaib Malik has been at the business end of Pakistan cricket for a long time. Coincidentally, he made his debut against West Indies, in October 1999 at Sharjah, more as a bowler than a batsman. He did not get to bat but picked up two wickets as Pakistan won by 130 runs.

Shoaib Malik has played 284 ODIs so far (255 innings) and scored 7526 runs at an average of 35.00 and strike rate of 81.91. He has scored nine centuries and 44 half-centuries during that time.

Shoaib also has 157 ODI wickets to his credit, with a best of 4/19.

Topics mentioned in this article Pakistan Pakistan Cricket Team Shoaib Malik World Cup 2019 Cricket England vs South Africa, Match 1
Highlights
  • Former skipper Shoaib Malik will be invaluable for Pakistan
  • Pakistan begin their World Cup 2019 campaign against the West Indies
  • Malik has been at the business end of Pakistan cricket for a long time
