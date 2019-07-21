 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Craig McMillan's Tenure As New Zealand Batting Coach Ends, Tweets Heart-Warming Message

Updated: 21 July 2019 09:27 IST

Craig McMillan called the New Zealand team a special unit which plays with a lot of humility and sportsmanship.

Craig McMillan
New Zealand finished as World Cup runners-up on two consecutive occasions. © Instagram

Craig McMillan's five-year term as New Zealand's batting coach ended soon after his team's glorious run at the World Cup 2019. The former New Zealand batsman Craig McMillan, 42, had confirmed he won't be extending the deal. McMillan's successful stint as a batting coach included New Zealand's twice consecutive finishes as World Cup runners-up. With his time as the batting coach coming to an end, McMillan tweeted, he was proud to work with the entire team. He also called them a special group, who continue to achieve the highest level with humility and sportsmanship.

"Now that my time as batting coach has finished with the @BLACKCAPS I wanted to say how proud I am to have had 5 years working with the various players & support staff. They are a special group who continue to achieve at the highest level with humility,sportsmanship & do NZ proud," McMillan tweeted.

McMillan, had announced about his decision, earlier in February this year. He helped New Zealand grow as a formidable batting unit.

In the World Cup 2019, McMillan's last assignment as New Zealand's batting coach, his team failed by a whisker to get their hands on the coveted trophy.

With McMillan's exit, the Blackcaps are still to announce a replacement at the role.

McMillan's career as a player included, 55 Tests, 197 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and eight Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is). He served a decade as a New Zealand player.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article New Zealand New Zealand Cricket Team Craig McMillan World Cup 2019 Cricket
