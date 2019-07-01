India, after tasting their first defeat of World Cup 2019, will take on Bangladesh at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Tuesday and will be eyeing to book a place in semi-finals with a win. Bangladesh, who have impressed everyone by punching above their weight in the World Cup 2019, can't afford to lose any of their two remaining matches. Bangladesh have seven points from seven matches and are currently fifth in the World Cup points table while India, with 11 points, are placed second. India suffered a blow before the match as Vijay Shankar was ruled out of World Cup 2019 due to a toe injury. Mayank Agarwal, who made his Test debut debut in Australia last year, is likely to replace Shankar in the squad.