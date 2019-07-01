 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

World Cup 2019, Bangladesh vs India: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

Updated: 01 July 2019 17:28 IST

Bangladesh, who have impressed everyone by punching above their weight in the World Cup 2019, can't afford to lose any of their two remaining matches.

World Cup 2019, Bangladesh vs India: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
Bangladesh have impressed everyone by punching above their weight in World Cup 2019. © AFP

India, after tasting their first defeat of World Cup 2019, will take on Bangladesh at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Tuesday and will be eyeing to book a place in semi-finals with a win. Bangladesh, who have impressed everyone by punching above their weight in the World Cup 2019, can't afford to lose any of their two remaining matches. Bangladesh have seven points from seven matches and are currently fifth in the World Cup points table while India, with 11 points, are placed second. India suffered a blow before the match as Vijay Shankar was ruled out of World Cup 2019 due to a toe injury. Mayank Agarwal, who made his Test debut debut in Australia last year, is likely to replace Shankar in the squad.

When is the Bangladesh vs India World Cup 2019 match?

The Bangladesh vs India World Cup 2019 match will be played on July 2, 2019 (Tuesday).

Where will the Bangladesh vs India World Cup 2019 match be played?

The Bangladesh vs India World Cup 2019 match will be played at Edgabaston, Birmingham.

What time does the Bangladesh vs India World Cup 2019 match begin?

The Bangladesh vs India World Cup 2019 match will begin at 03:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Bangladesh vs India World Cup 2019 match?

The Bangladesh vs India World Cup 2019 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the Bangladesh vs India World Cup 2019 match?

The live streaming of the Bangladesh vs India World Cup 2019 match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Bangladesh vs India, Match 40 India India Cricket Team Bangladesh Bangladesh Cricket Team Shakib Al Hasan Shakib Al Hasan Edgbaston, Birmingham Edgbaston, Birmingham World Cup 2019 Cricket
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • India suffered their 1st defeat of World Cup 2019 at the hands of England
  • Bangladesh have 7 points from 7 matches and are currently fifth in table
  • India need one win to enter the semi-finals of World Cup 2019
Related Articles
India vs Bangladesh: Match Date, Time, Venue, Stadium
India vs Bangladesh: Match Date, Time, Venue, Stadium
World Cup 2019, India vs Bangladesh: Preview: It
World Cup 2019, India vs Bangladesh: Preview: It's Now Or Never For Bangladesh As They Take On India
India vs Bangladesh: ODI Head To Head Match Stats, Winning, Losing, Tied Match History
India vs Bangladesh: ODI Head To Head Match Stats, Winning, Losing, Tied Match History
India vs Bangladesh: World Cup Head To Head Match Stats
India vs Bangladesh: World Cup Head To Head Match Stats
India vs Bangladesh: Rishabh Pant, Indian Batsman To Watch
India vs Bangladesh: Rishabh Pant, Indian Batsman To Watch
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.