Bangladesh will be hoping to keep their hopes alive of reaching the semi-finals when they face an Afghanistan team that have failed to get any points on the board but have won hearts by giving one of the World Cup 2019 favourites, India, a run for their money. While Bangladesh's batting has been their strong point, Afghanistan have relied mostly on their spin bowling arsenal. Afghan spinners have not had the best of times in World Cup 2019 but against India they were right on the money, stifling India's famed batting line-up. On Monday, at The Rose Bowl in Southampton -- the same venue they played India -- Afghanistan will be up against another strong batting side.

When is the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan World Cup 2019 match?

The Bangladesh vs Afghanistan World Cup 2019 match will be played on June 24, 2019 (Monday).

Where will the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan World Cup 2019 match be played?

The Bangladesh vs Afghanistan World Cup 2019 match will be played at The Rose Bowl, Southampton.

What time does the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan World Cup 2019 match begin?

The Bangladesh vs Afghanistan World Cup 2019 match will begin at 03:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan World Cup 2019 match?

The Bangladesh vs Afghanistan World Cup 2019 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan World Cup 2019 match?

The live streaming of the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan World Cup 2019 match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)