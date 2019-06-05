 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

World Cup 2019, Australia vs West Indies: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

Updated: 05 June 2019 16:54 IST

Australia head coach Justin Langer has hailed the West Indies' "Calypso cricket."

West Indies opened their World Cup 2019 campaign with a victory © AFP

Australia and West Indies opened their World Cup 2019 campaigns in similar fashion registering seven-wicket victories over their respective opponents and will look to take the summit spot when the sides face off at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Thursday. The power-hitting West Indies currently sit on top of the points table due to the superior net run rate compared to holders Australia. The two teams, who have won seven out of the 11 World Cups so far between them, meet at Trent Bridge on Thursday after both cruised to comfortable opening victories. Australia head coach Justin Langer has hailed the West Indies' "Calypso cricket", admitting they were his heroes when he was growing up as he prepares Australia to face their current battery of fast bowlers.

When is the Australia vs West Indies World Cup 2019 match?

The Australia vs West Indies World Cup 2019 match will be played on June 6, 2019 (Thursday).

Where will the Australia vs West Indies World Cup 2019 match be played?

The Australia vs West Indies World Cup 2019 match will be played at Trent Bridge, Nottingham

What time does the Australia vs West Indies World Cup 2019 match begin?

The Australia vs West Indies World Cup 2019 match will begin at 03:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Australia vs West Indies World Cup 2019 match?

The Australia vs West Indies World Cup 2019 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the Australia vs West Indies World Cup 2019 match?

The live streaming of the Australia vs West Indies World Cup 2019 match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters.)

Topics mentioned in this article West Indies West Indies Cricket Team Australia Australia Cricket Team World Cup 2019 Cricket
Highlights
  • Australia head coach Justin Langer has hailed the West Indies' cricket
  • West Indies currently sit on top of the points table
  • Australia won their first match of the World Cup 2019
