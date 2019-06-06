9.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely pulled! Second boundary in the over! Short and Brathwaite's pace won't trouble Stoinis. He goes back and pulls it behind square for a boundary. A good 10th for Australia but Powerplay 1 belongs to West Indies. The Aussies are 48 for 4.
9.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length again on middle, MS works it towards mid-wicket.
9.4 overs (0 Run) Extra bounce! Back of a length on middle, Stoinis looks to defend off the back foot but the ball hits the sticker and goes towards point.
9.3 overs (0 Run) Well left! This is just outside off, Marcus knows where his off stump is and he shoulders arms to it.
9.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Easy-peasy! A low full toss on middle, Stoinis shows the full face of the bat and drives it through mid on. Welcome boundary for Australia.
9.1 overs (0 Run) This is angled into the batter, Stoinis works it towards mid-wicket.
8.6 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, Smith pushes it to covers. Another good over from Russell.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Another one on the shorter side and on middle, Smith evades it. This has also been wided as it is too short. It was a real effort delivery as Russell was on the ground after bowling it.
8.5 overs (0 Run) A full toss and Smith misses out there. He flicks it straight to the fielder at square leg.
8.5 overs (1 Run) This is a wide! This is way too down the leg side, Smith lets it go again and it has been wided.
8.4 overs (0 Run) On the body again, Smith works it to leg gully.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Another short one, this is down the leg side. Smith lets it go through. Not wided.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Bumper on middle, Smith ducks under it.
8.1 overs (0 Run) This is angled into the batsman, it is worked to mid-wicket.
7.6 overs (0 Run) BEAUTY! But well played too! On a length and around off, it goes away late. Stoinis initially looks to defend but then bails out at the very end. Another lovely over from SC comes to an end.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Good length and on middle, Stoinis keeps it out.
7.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! In the air... taken! Maxwell is bounced out! This is vintage pace bowling from the Windies bowler. Australia in dire straits at the moment. This is short and outside off, Maxwell is done in by the pace. He is late on the pull. The ball goes off the top edge to the left of the keeper who moves there and takes it.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on off, Maxwell keeps it out.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length and outside off, Smith hits it through point. Third man runs to his right and keeps it down to one. The third man seems to be very square for Simth. They know he is strong through there. West Indies have done their homework well.
7.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Short and down the leg side. It has been wided.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on middle, Smith works it towards mid-wicket.
6.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! WHAT A CATCH! We saw de Kock taking a blinder yesterday, today Shai Hope grabs one. Khawaja's uncomfortable stay out there comes to an end. He looks to break free by stepping out, expecting a short ball but it is a length one. He ends up being too far from the ball and gets a thick outside edge behind. The ball is dying in front of the keeper and first slip but Shai Hope dives to his left and takes it with one hand! Three down are Australia in Powerplay 1. The Windies are pumped. End of another successful over for them.
6.5 overs (0 Run) OUCH! Khawaja is not comfortable against the short balls here. It is a bumper and on the body of Khawaja. He looks to pull but gets hit on the hand and the ball rolls towards the off side.
6.4 overs (2 Runs) A half-chance! The plan of bowling short to Khawaja almost worked. Short and on the body, Khawaja pulls it by taking his eyes off. It goes upppishly and past backward short leg and towards fine leg for two.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Loose stroke! Full and wide outside off, UK throws his hands at it away from the body but gets beaten.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Good length and on middle, Khawaja goes back and defends it out.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Shortish and outside off, Smith stands tall and plays it towards third man for one.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Once again, continues bowling it on a length and around off, Khawaja blocks it out. Just the single from the over. Excellent from Cottrell.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Another back of a length ball on off, Khawaja defends it off the back foot. So West Indies have bowled with a lot of control after the first two overs.
5.4 overs (1 Run) Well played! This pitches on off and then shapes away a little. Smith opens the face of the bat at the end and guides it down to third man for one.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Another back of a length ball on off, Smith gets right behind the line and keeps it out.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Another one shorter in length and on off, Smith taps it towards cover. Khawaja wants a run but is sent back.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Bends his back on this one and bowls it shorter on off, Smith stands tall and defends it onto the ground.