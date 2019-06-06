 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Australia vs West Indies Live Score, Over 46 to 50 Latest Cricket Score, Updates

Updated:06 June 2019 18:48 IST

Live Updates of Today Match between Australia vs West Indies from Trent Bridge, Nottingham. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.

AUS vs WI Latest Score

48.5 overs (0 Run) No run.

48.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Hammered! This time he connects with the short ball and nails it through mid-wicket for a boundary. AUS vs WI: Match 10: Mitchell Starc hits Carlos Brathwaite for a 4! Australia 288/9 (48.4 Ov). CRR: 5.91

48.3 overs (0 Run) OUCH! Short and on the body, Starc looks to pull but misses. Gets hit on the body.

48.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! Nathan Coulter-Nile holes out! End of a outstanding knock from him. The whole crowd is on its feet and so are the players in the balcony. A well-deserved standing ovation. His innings has take Australia to a total which is more than defendable. Brathwaite bowls this full and outside off, Coulter-Nile looks to go downtown but does not get it off the middle. It goes high up in the air towards long off where Holder takes it. AUS vs WI: Match 10: WICKET! Nathan Coulter-Nile c Jason Holder b Carlos Brathwaite 92 (60b, 8x4, 4x6). ऑस्ट्रेलिया 284/9 (48.2 Ov). CRR: 5.87

48.1 overs (2 Runs) Poor from Hope! Full and outside off. Coulter-Nile looks to hit it through the off side but it goes off the bottom. Hope looks to stop it with his pads but the ball brushes it and goes towards third man for two.

47.6 overs (2 Runs) Another couple! Still, just the 5 runs from this over. A good one for West Indies. Full and on off, Starc hits it towards mid off. The fielder there does not stop it cleanly. He ends up pushing it away from him and an extra run is conceded.

47.5 overs (2 Runs) Now a couple! Full and on the pads, this is worked through fine leg and the batters take two.

47.4 overs (0 Run) Just the single from the first 4 balls! Short and on the body, MS looks to pull but it goes off the glove and on the bounce to the keeper.

47.3 overs (1 Run) Another low full toss on off, Coulter-Nile hits it towards long off. He thinks whether he should take a run and then goes for it. He moves into the 90s.

47.2 overs (0 Run) Just short! Two dots though to start the over! Full and outside off, NCN goes after it but the ball hits the outside edge and goes on the bounce to the keeper.

47.1 overs (0 Run) A low full toss outside off, Nathan looks to hit it through covers but gets an inside edge to short fine leg.

46.6 overs (0 Run) Another short ball, Starc is early in the pull, it goes off the bottom part towards the bowler. So a wicket in the over but it goes for 9.

46.5 overs (0 Run) What noise was that? Maybe off the helmet! Short and on the body, Starc looks to pull but misses.

46.4 overs (1 Run) That delivery is difficult to hit! Yorker outside off, Coulter-Nile looks to jam it out but it goes off the inner half down to long off for one.

46.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Make that 12! Back-to-back boundaries! The bowlers are just not sure where to bowl to him. Brathwaite bangs it short and it is the slower one. NCN picks it and pulls it through the gap in the mid-wicket region for a boundary. AUS vs WI: Match 10: Nathan Coulter-Nile hits Carlos Brathwaite for a 4! Australia 276/8 (46.3 Ov). CRR: 5.93

46.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! What a shot this is! Full and outside off, Coulter-Nile goes down on one knee and loft it over covers for a boundary. He is 16 short of a ton now. AUS vs WI: Match 10: Nathan Coulter-Nile hits Carlos Brathwaite for a 4! Australia 272/8 (46.2 Ov). CRR: 5.87

46.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! Once again the bowling change does the trick! Short and on middle, Cummins swings hard but across the line. The ball takes the top edge. Goes high up in the air towards deep square leg. Sheldon Cottrell this time takes an easier catch. AUS vs WI: Match 10: WICKET! Pat Cummins c Sheldon Cottrell b Carlos Brathwaite 2 (6b, 0x4, 0x6). ऑस्ट्रेलिया 268/8 (46.1 Ov). CRR: 5.80

45.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end another big over! 16 from it. Full and on off, Cummins strokes it towards cover and gets to the other end.

45.5 overs (1 Run) A single now! This is flat-batted down to long off for one.

45.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Back-to-back maximums! This is longer than the last one, no need to go upstairs for this as the ball has gone there. Full and it is the slower one. NCN lofts it over the long on fence and clears it with ease. AUS vs WI: Match 10: It's a SIX! Nathan Coulter-Nile hits Sheldon Cottrell. Australia 266/7 (45.4 Ov). CRR: 5.82

45.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That has gone all the way! Flat one! What a shot! Shortish and on middle, Coulter-Nile goes back and smashes it right off the middle. It is traveling. Carlos Brathwaite at deep mid-wicket runs to his left, dives full stretch but the ball evades his hand and seems to have gone over the ropes. The umpire goes upstairs to check and after a few replays, the third umpire conveys to the onfield umpire that it's a biggie. AUS vs WI: Match 10: It's a SIX! Nathan Coulter-Nile hits Sheldon Cottrell. Australia 260/7 (45.3 Ov). CRR: 5.71

45.2 overs (1 Run) Cummins now plays this late and guides it down to third man for one.

45.1 overs (1 Run) Well fielded by the big man, Gayle! Full and on the pads, Nathan works it towards short fine leg. Gayle dives to his right and saves three.

Topics mentioned in this article Australia Australia Cricket Team West Indies West Indies Cricket Team Trent Bridge, Nottingham Trent Bridge, Nottingham World Cup 2019 Australia vs West Indies, Match 10
