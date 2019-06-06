44.6 overs (1 Run) Shortish again, angling down, Holder offers no shot and then tries to move away from the line of fire. However, it brushes his left arm and goes down to fine leg. They cross and the umpire gives it as a leg bye. Didn't look like offering the shot but maybe he was taking some evasive action. 10-3-41-2, Cummins completes his outstanding spell.
44.5 overs (0 Run) Cummins keeps coming at the batsman. Fires in a sharp short ball around off, Holder somehow fends it off on the off side.
44.4 overs (0 Run) Holder has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 39 needed more.
44.3 overs (1 Run) NOT OUT! Brathwaite packs a punch to a length delivery and Warner at mid on makes an outstanding stop. He has a shy at the bowler's end but misses. Coulter-Nile collects it and has a shy at the striker's end. The keeper collects the ball and breaks the stumps. Carey appeals and it's taken upstairs. The replays find Jason safely in.
44.2 overs (2 Runs) Short again on middle, Carlos doesn't time his pull shot well but it just clears mid on. A couple of runs taken.
44.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A boundary from the bat of Carlos Brathwaite! Finally, he connects with one. Shortish and on off, Carlos throws all his power behind it and flat-bats it over the bowler's head for a boundary down to long off.
43.6 overs (1 Run) Holder opens the face of the bat and helps it to third man. The batsmen have run through for a single. 10 from the over.
43.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This one has disappeared. NCN digs in a short ball outside off, Holder pounces onto it and unveils a powerful pull shot to send it packing over mid-wicket, ten rows back in the crowd.
43.4 overs (1 Run) Fifty for Holder, his 9th in ODIs! The skipper will now look to stay till the end and see his side home. Short ball on off, it's pulled firmly to deep mid-wicket for one.
43.3 overs (0 Run) Inside edge! Shortish and on off, change in pace from NCN. It's the slower one and Holder tries to pull across the line. He is early into it and gets an inside edge onto the body.
43.2 overs (2 Runs) Fractionally short in length around off, shaping back in, Holder brings down an angled bat and runs it wide of third man for a couple of runs.
43.1 overs (0 Run) Holder is also playing and missing quite a bit now. Shortish delivery around off, Jason swings and misses.
42.6 overs (0 Run) Ripper by Pat! Bends his back and digs in a short ball on off. It shoots off the surface around off and Carlos is hurried up in defense. He somehow fends it down safely on the off side. Top over by Cummins, he has one more over left.
42.5 overs (0 Run) Spears in a full ball on middle, Carlos tries to whip it across the line but closes the face of his bat early. It takes the leading edge and rolls to mid off.
42.4 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Cummins offers width outside off, Brathwaite throws his bat at it and misses.
42.3 overs (0 Run) Short again, outside off and jumping onto the batsman, Brathwaite goes on his toes and taps it down to point.
42.2 overs (1 Run) Short in length on middle, pulled behind square leg for a single.
42.1 overs (0 Run) Almost drags it on! Good length ball outside off, Holder reaches out for it to push it through covers but gets an inside edge onto the back pad.
41.6 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery outside off, Carlos moves across the stumps and then tries to keep it out. Fails and it brushes his pads on its way behind to the keeper. Carey appeals a bit but the impact was clearly outside off.
41.5 overs (0 Run) The batsman defends it from within the crease.
41.4 overs (1 Run) Goes for the drive but it takes the outside edge and runs down towards third man for a run.
41.3 overs (1 Run) Played to the point region by the batsman. They pick up a single.
41.2 overs (0 Run) Up and just over the bowler! Nearly a wicket this time. Back of a length ball angling into the batsman, Carlos stands back to power it across the line but it takes outer half of his blade and loops over the bowler. Coulter-Nile tries his best to catch it over his head with a jump but only manages a few fingertips on the ball. Technically a dropped catch but too tough.
41.1 overs (0 Run) Nearly a drag on. A length ball angling into the batsman, Brathwaite stays back to defend but it takes the bottom edge and goes closely past the stumps to the keeper.
40.6 overs (0 Run) The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. That it is for Adam Zampa - 10-0-58-1. Was not consistent with his bowling today.
40.5 overs (4 Runs) EDGED, FOUR! Second boundary of the over. Outside off, Holder looks to punch but the ball runs off the outside edge, past short third man and into the boundary!
40.4 overs (0 Run) The batsman has punched the ball off the back foot.
40.3 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Holder looks to drive but misses.
40.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely driven! Full and outside off, Holder leans and drives it through the covers!
40.1 overs (1 Run) A wrong 'un, short in length, punched down to long on for a single.