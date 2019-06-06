44.6 overs (0 Run) Three dots to end a successful over for Windies. A yorker on middle, it is kept out.
Live Score
44.5 overs (0 Run) Another dot! Length and outside off, Cummins looks to cut but misses.
44.4 overs (0 Run) Short and outside off, Cummins evades it.
44.3 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on off, Nathan slaps it down to long on for one.
44.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Another one wide outside off, NCN goes after it but misses.
44.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Way too wide outside off. Wided.
44.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! HO, HO, HO! What a catch that is! Probably the catch of the tournament! Cottrell, you beauty! Something special was needed to break this stand and take Smith's wicket and Sheldon has provided it. Smith can't believe it. He might have thought, he has hit that for a biggie. He moves right across and whips it towards the backward square leg fence. SC there runs to his left, stretches one hand out, the ball sticks. He then realizes the momentum is taking him over the ropes so throws it up, goes over the ropes, then comes in and takes it. The Windies start celebrating. The umpire goes upstairs to check and replays show it is perfect. The 102-run stand has been broken. And a lovely innings by Smith comes to an end. 300 now looks difficult.
44.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Brilliant start to this over as well! Full and on off, Smith lofts it over mid off for a boundary. Pressure on the bowler now. Brings up the 100-run stand too between the two. They have given Australia a real chance to score above 300.
43.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end another good over for Australia. 12 from it as Smith comes down the track and pushes it through covers for one.
43.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Down the leg side again! Wided.
43.5 overs (1 Run) Nathan now works it through square leg for one.
43.4 overs (2 Runs) Over covers! Not right off the middle but wide of long off for a couple.
43.3 overs (1 Run) Driven towards the mid off region. The batsmen have run through for a single.
43.2 overs (1 Run) DROPPED! That was hit firmly but still should have been taken. Short and on middle, Nathan goes back and hammers it flat towards deep mid-wicket. Hetmyer there gets two hands to it but spills it. The batters take a run. They needed to hang on there as a wicket is needed. This partnership is going along really well and Coulter-Nile is getting into his own here.
43.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Down the leg side, Coulter-Nile looks to flick but misses. An appeal from the keeper to put the umpire off but he does signal a wide.
43.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cheeky, very cheeky! Moves right across and Nurse fires it on the stump. NCN uses the pace and paddles it fine on the leg side for a boundary. Ideal start to the over.
42.6 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, Coulter-Nile goes back and cuts it through backward point for a single. 15 from the over, Australia will be fancying a total near 300 now!
42.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Coulter-Nile is growing in confidence. Brathwaite delivers one in the slot for the batsman, Nathan lines up the bowler and thumps it over long on for a biggie. Australia are on the charge!
42.4 overs (2 Runs) Fifty for Nathan Coulter-Nile, his first in ODIs! What a stage and what a situation to achieve it! Short in length and around off, NCN pulls it over mid-wicket and it falls in no man's land. The fielder in the deep runs across to his right to stop the ball and they take a couple of runs.
42.3 overs (1 Run) The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. One run added to the total.
42.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Edgy but effective for Australia. Width on offer outside off, Smith goes chasing after it but fails to middle his shot. It gathers the outside edge and runs down to third man for a run.
42.2 overs (1 Run) Wide! 20 runs off wides have come in this innings. Short and down the leg side, Smith shuffles across and allows it through to the keeper.
42.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball angling into the batsman, Smith turns inside the crease and works it on the leg side. Not in the gap though.
41.6 overs (1 Run) Driven through mid off by the batsman. The batsmen have run through for a single. Another quiet over by Nurse.
41.5 overs (0 Run) Smith first makes room but Nurse fires it on the stumps. Smith walks in again and works it to mid-wicket.
41.4 overs (0 Run) Floats it up on off, it is hit to covers.
41.3 overs (1 Run) Mix-up but safe in the end! Coulter-Nile works it towards short fine leg. Smith wants a run but NCN is late to start with. He eventually goes for it. The fielder throws it to the bowler who fumbles. No harm done in the end.
41.2 overs (1 Run) Floats it up on the pads, Smith works it through mid-wicket for one.
41.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter and outside off, this is pushed through covers for one.
40.6 overs (1 Run) Another low full toss, this time it is clipped through square leg for one. 8 runs from the over without any risk taken.
40.5 overs (1 Run) Another single as Smith opens the face and runs it down to third man.
40.4 overs (0 Run) Good length on off, it is guided to point.
40.3 overs (1 Run) Length and outside off, Nathan guides it down to third man for one.
40.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely timed! Yes, it is a gift but it has to be put away. A full toss on the pads, NCN flicks it over mid-wicket and bags a boundary.
40.1 overs (1 Run) Full and on off, it is worked through mid-wicket for one.