29.6 overs (0 Run) Lands it fuller on off, Jason gets forward and drives it to mid off. End of a maiden over, an eventful one.
Live Score
29.5 overs (0 Run) Not out! It has pitched marginally outside leg. Holder survives and shakes his head. The umpiring has not been at its best so far. Maxwell bowls fuller this time, around leg, Holder misses his sweep shot and is rapped on the pads. They appeal vociferously and the finger goes up. Holder opts for the DRS and saves himself.
29.4 overs (0 Run) Tossed up ball on middle, Holder turns it on the leg side but fails to beat mid-wicket again.
29.3 overs (0 Run) Gets forward and blocks it from the inner half to the leg side.
29.2 overs (0 Run) Played through mid-wicket by the batsman. No run.
29.1 overs (0 Run) Quicker and flatter on middle, worked on the leg side but straight to mid-wicket.
28.6 overs (1 Run) Knocks a full ball down to long on for one.
28.5 overs (1 Run) Fullish and outside off, driven square of the wicket on the off side for one.
28.4 overs (2 Runs) Well stopped by Khawaja! A googly landing too full on middle, Hope drills it down the ground and it's destined to find the fence. But Khawaja comes running across to his left from long on and puts in a brilliant dive to stop it. He parries it towards Aaron Finch at long off who returns the ball in play. The batsmen take a couple of runs.
28.3 overs (0 Run) Googly landing a bit short and wide outside off, Shai moves across the stumps and defends it back.
28.2 overs (1 Run) Fullish and on off, driven through covers for a single.
28.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor length to begin the over. Short and wide outside off, Holder goes back and slaps it wide of short third man for a boundary.
27.6 overs (0 Run) Around off, punched back to the bowler.
27.5 overs (1 Run) Outside off, punched through point for a run.
27.4 overs (1 Run) The batsman rocks onto the back foot and punches the ball. They pick up a single.
27.3 overs (0 Run) Full and around middle, pushed back to the bowler.
27.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! Terrible mix-up and Shimron Hetmyer is run out. Disappointment writ large on the young man's face. He was beginning to bat well but has to return now. A flatter and shorter delivery outside off, Hope gets back and punches it wide of mid off. He sets off for a run but then stops seeing the fielder rush across to the ball. Hetmyer though has come down a long way and is to the point of no return. Cummins immediately releases the ball to Maxwell who breaks the stumps at the non-striker's end. Not even in the picture, Shimron. Australia have the breakthrough they dearly wanted as this pair had the potential to score quick runs. 140 needed off 136 balls.
27.1 overs (0 Run) Defended off the back foot by the batsman.
26.6 overs (1 Run) Fifty for Shai Hope, his 11th in ODIs! He continues with his rich form and the crowd is acknowledging his effort! Short delivery again, this time Hope pulls it straight to deep square leg for one. This has been a responsible knock from Shai. He would like to see this chase through for the Windies though. 50-run stand comes up as well.
26.5 overs (2 Runs) Short ball outside off, Hope turns and pulls across the line. Not from the middle of the bat but still it runs wide of the deep mid-wicket fielder for a brace.
26.4 overs (0 Run) The bowler replies with a bouncer, Shai doesn't get carried away after hitting two fours and calmly allows it through.
26.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Wow, this is just delightful! Coulter-Nile delivers it on a length outside off, Hope drives it on the up and crunches it through covers. That's a great cricket shot.
26.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Easy pickings! Good length delivery sliding down the leg side, Shai neatly deflects it down to fine leg for a boundary. Poor line there by NCN!
26.1 overs (0 Run) Shortish and on off, Hope pulls but fails to middle it well. It goes off the inner half to mid-wicket.
25.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This one is dismissed! Zampa is very full this time, on middle and Hetmyer kneels to bludgeon it behind square leg. The length was too full there which didn't allow the ball to spin. Well played by Shimron also. 151 needed more off 144 balls as this partnership moves to 39!
25.5 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! A googly on the shorter side this time, Shimron tries to cut but misses. Clearly struggling to pick Adam here.
25.4 overs (0 Run) Another googly, full and on middle, it's hit back to the bowler.
25.3 overs (0 Run) Wrong 'un landing on middle and turning away, Hetmyer leans forward to defend but it spins past the outside edge.
25.2 overs (1 Run) Very full and outside off, Hope drives it uppishly but wide of the cover fielder for a run.
25.1 overs (0 Run) Too full in length around off, it's hit across the line but straight to mid-wicket.