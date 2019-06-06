24.6 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, Smith defends it to covers. 9 from this over as well.
Live Score
24.5 overs (1 Run) Another single! Smith works it through mid-wicket and takes one.
24.4 overs (1 Run) Good running! Finally some intent can be seen in the running between the wickets of the Australian. Length and on off, Carey taps it towards cover and gets to the other end.
24.3 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Length and outside off, Carey looks to defend but gets beaten. He went chasing for a ball he could have left there.
24.2 overs (3 Runs) Three now! Full and a little too straight, Smith works it through mid-wicket and takes three.
24.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Fortunate, very fortunate boundary for Smith. He could have been easily making the long walk back. Cottrell slipped just at the right time for Australia. Holder bowls this short and on middle, this one gets big on Smith. He looks to pull but the ball goes off the top edge towards deep backward square leg. Sheldon, at fine leg, runs across to his left, then realizes he has to come forward but in an attempt to do so, he slips. The ball lands in front of him and goes past him to find the fence.
23.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Off the front foot this time! 5th boundary for Carey in the space of 9 balls. He has made up for all the dots at the start of his innings. Full and on off, Carey caresses it through covers. 24 from the last two overs. Has the momentum shifted?
23.5 overs (1 Run) Shuffles right across and works it through square leg for one.
23.4 overs (1 Run) A single now! Very good batting! Good length and on off, it is dropped towards cover for one.
23.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Consecutive boundaries for Carey once again! Sheldon bowls it short and wide again outside off, Carey says thank you very much as he cuts it over point for a boundary.
23.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over! Short and outside off, it was asking to be hit! Carey slaps it over point and it races away to the fence. That first boundary might have broken the shackles for Carey. 100 up for Australia.
23.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, defended again.
22.6 overs (1 Run) Good single now! 10 form the over! Carey taps it beside the pitch. Smith calls for a run. Carey responds well and they complete it.
22.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Second boundary for Carey! A slight misfield one can say! Full and on off, Carey hits it firmly towards mid off where the fielder dives but lets it through.
22.4 overs (0 Run) Well bowled! This bumper is a lot closer to the off pole, Carey nicely moves out of the way.
22.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Well controlled! Welcome boundary for Australia. Shortish and on off, Carey arches and guides it over the gully fielder for a boundary to the third man fence.
22.2 overs (0 Run) Well fielded! Good fielding will only build pressure on the Aussies. Length and around off, Carey strokes it on the up towards cover where the fielder makes a good diving stop.
22.1 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Smith works it through mid-wicket for one.
21.6 overs (0 Run) A maiden! Shortish and on middle, Alex blocks it down onto the ground.
21.5 overs (0 Run) Make that 5 dots! Short and on the body, Carey defends it onto the ground.
21.4 overs (0 Run) Goes short again on middle, Carey stands tall and keeps it out. 4 dots in the over.
21.3 overs (0 Run) On the body of Carey who works it to mid-wicket.
21.2 overs (0 Run) Slightly fuller this time, Carey guides it to point. Runs very hard to come by at the moment.
21.1 overs (0 Run) Continues bowling it on a back of a length. Carey defends it onto the ground.
20.6 overs (1 Run) Just over! Full and outside off, Carey pushes hard at the delivery. The ball flies off the outer half, over point and down towards third man for one.
20.5 overs (1 Run) Very full and on the pads, Smith flicks it nicely through square leg for one.
20.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on middle, Smith pushes it to mid on.
20.3 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off, Carey gets on top the bounce nicely and guides it to third man for one.
20.2 overs (0 Run) Good length again and outside off, it is left alone.
20.1 overs (0 Run) A low full toss on off, Carey hits it straight to the fielder at mid off.