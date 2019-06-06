19.6 overs (1 Run) Driven through mid off by the batsman. One run added to the total. End of a successful over for Australia.
19.5 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Beautiful wrong 'un! Hetmyer fails to put bat on ball as it spins past his blade.
19.4 overs (1 Run) Drags his length short and Shai pulls it to deep square leg for one.
19.3 overs (0 Run) A googly on middle, it's worked on the leg side but not in the gap.
19.2 overs (1 Run) The batsman works it down the leg side. One run added to the total. 100 up for West Indies!
19.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! Zampa provides the breakthrough! It's caught brilliantly with one hand by the skipper, Aaron Finch. A flighted full ball around off, Pooran tries to go inside-out over extra cover but ends up slicing it off the outside half to point. Finch there does well to react as he moves back and jumps to catch it with one hand. The timing of jump was very vital there. The 68-run stand is broken. 190 needed off 185 balls.
18.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This one rocketed off Shai's bat! Short in length and on middle, Hope turns inside the crease and connects superbly to send it to the deep backward square leg boundary.
18.5 overs (1 Run) On the pads again, this time Nicholas tucks it through square leg and runs the first one hard. But that's all he will get.
18.4 overs (0 Run) Good length ball down the leg side, Pooran helps it out from his pads to mid-wicket.
18.3 overs (1 Run) Shortish and on middle, staying a little low as well, Shai turns and just about manages to get bat on ball as he attempts to pull. It races down to fine leg for one.
18.2 overs (0 Run) Almost a yorker around off, Shai digs it out towards mid off this time.
18.1 overs (0 Run) Fullish and on off, angling in, Hope punches it down towards mid on.
17.6 overs (1 Run) A full toss this time, on off, it's knocked down to long off for one.
17.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This will ease all the pressure! Zampa drops it short and around off, Shai immediately jumps on the back foot and smacks it to the deep cover fence. Once it beat the fielder inside the ring, it was always a boundary.
17.4 overs (0 Run) Make it four. Full and flighted on off, it's pushed defensively to covers.
17.3 overs (0 Run) The batsman has pushed it to the cover region. Three dots now.
17.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up ball wide outside off, Hope mistimes his drive to covers.
17.1 overs (0 Run) Loopy and full on middle, Hope lunges and defends it off the inner half to mid-wicket.
16.6 overs (0 Run) Bouncer on middle and leg, Pooran sits underneath it easily. 8 from Hulk's first over.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Swivels on the back foot and pulls a short ball in front of square leg for a run.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Played to the point region by the batsman. One run added to the total.
16.3 overs (0 Run) Pooran has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
16.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! 50-run stand comes up off 69 balls. Stoinis bowls a short delivery around middle, Pooran pulls it across the line. He is not entirely in control as it flies off the top half but it still has enough to scale the distance at fine leg. Drops flush on the ropes and a maximum is signalled.
16.1 overs (0 Run) Full in length on off, Pooran defends it by getting forward.
15.6 overs (0 Run) Defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. Tidy beginning from the leggie.
15.5 overs (0 Run) Loopy one outside off, Hope tries hitting it through but it takes the bottom edge and goes behind on the bounce. The keeper quickly collects it to his left with a jump.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Dropped! By Maxwell. You expect him to take those. Flighted and full outside off, Pooran drives it uppishly at covers where Maxwell dives but fails to hold on. It brushes his hand and runs behind. They take a run.
15.3 overs (0 Run) SAFE! Too full in length on off, Pooran forces it back to the bowler who goes down low to stop it. The ball though brushes his right hand and goes behind to disturb the stumps. They appeal for a run out and the umpire takes it upstairs. The replays find that Shai has his bat planted inside the crease.
15.2 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! Very full and wide outside off, Pooran tries to drive but fails.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up ball on middle, Hope tries to flick but misses. It goes high off his pads to square leg and they cross for a leg bye.