14.6 overs (1 Run) Short ball on middle, sitting up nicely for the batsman, Hope plays a nicely timed pull shot but fails to beat Smith at square leg. He makes a half stop though and that allows the batsman to take a single.
14.5 overs (1 Run) Shortish and outside off, this time Pooran goes through the line and slaps it past the diving point fielder. They cross for a run.
14.4 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! Back of a length delivery outside off, Nicholas rocks back to pull it across the line but fails to connect.
14.3 overs (0 Run) Fine take from the keeper! On a length and angling down the leg side, Pooran fails to flick and it goes off his pads to the keeper. Carey dives across to his right to make a superb stop.
14.2 overs (0 Run) Full and angling away, Pooran pushes it off his front foot to covers.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Lands it on a good length around off, Shai punches it from the back foot to deep cover and crosses.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Gets back and strokes it to sweeper cover for one. 7 runs from the last two overs. Australia trying to stem the flow of runs and create pressure.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Goes quicker and flatter this time, also shorter, Pooran moves back and punches it to sweeper cover for one.
13.4 overs (0 Run) This one is bowled with a nice flight. Full and on off, Pooran drives but finds the cover fielder.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Fires in a short ball again, Shai goes deep inside the crease and punches it to the left of mid off. Crosses over for a single.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter and shorter on middle, Shai goes on the back foot and turns it to square leg.
13.1 overs (0 Run) Quicker and fuller down the leg side, Hope tries to sweep but fails to connect properly.
12.6 overs (1 Run) This time Shai connects with his attempted pull shot, fails to keep it down but it goes safely through square leg for a run. The stand moves to 41 now, 217 needed more.
12.5 overs (0 Run) Sharp short ball on off at 134 kph, Hope tries to hook but it bounces over his bat.
12.4 overs (0 Run) Played to the point region by the batsman. No run.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Rocks back and punches it to the off side for one.
12.2 overs (1 Run) CATCHHHH is the shout but the ball makes a safe landing. NCN surprises the batsman with a well-directed short ball. Shai plays an impulsive pull shot but fails to middle it. It goes off the top edge but falls safely somewhere behind square leg and Carey makes a run to his left. A single has been taken.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Straying down the leg side, Nicholas eases it in front of square leg and picks up a single.
11.6 overs (0 Run) A back foot punch by Shai this time, well hit also but it finds the cover fielder. 10 from the first over of Maxwell.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Shortish and on off, Pooran punches it to sweeper cover for a run.
11.4 overs (1 Run) The batsman works it down the leg side. They pick up a single.
11.3 overs (3 Runs) Well played! Loopy full on off, Pooran strokes it through extra cover. This time it's to the left of Zampa and he manages to stop it as the ball slows down before approaching the fence. Three runs taken.
11.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Bad ball and punished! Short in length around off, Pooran camps back and whacks it through backward point. It's towards the shortest part of the ground and races away. Zampa tries his best in the deep to cut it off but fails in his attempt.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up ball on off, helped through square leg for a run.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Shai is struggling against the shorter deliveries. Once more a delivery rises from around off, Hope tries fending it but the ball takes the outside edge and runs down to third man. They take a run to close the 4-run over.
10.5 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery outside off, Shai waits back and taps it down towards Maxwell at backward point.
10.5 overs (1 Run) This is turning out to be a longgg over! WIDE AGAIN! Drifting way down the leg side, the batsman leaves and Carey does well to collect it to his left.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Shortish and in the line of the stumps, Hope is hurried and somehow manages to keep it out awkwardly.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Hope is struggling just a wee bit. Fractionally short and on off, shaping back in, Shai tries to work it across but misses and is hit on his arm.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Wide called for height this time. Cummins bangs in a short ball and this one goes well over the head of the ducking batsman.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Wide! Back of a length delivery sliding down the leg side, Hope initially looks to sway away but then at the last moment tries to get some bat behind it. Fails to do so and it's been wided.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Shortish and outside off, once again Hope hops and plays it down to the off side.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Extra bounce. Shortish and on off, angling in, Shai jumps and tries to work it on the leg side but it hits him on the gloves and rests beside the surface.