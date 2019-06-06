4.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good shot. Thomas bowls a short ball on leg, Khawaja pulls it towards fine leg for a boundary.
4.5 overs (0 Run) On a good length on off, Khawaja looks to defend but gets a bottom edge on this one.
4.4 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on middle, Smith flicks it through square leg. The fielder in the deep does well to stop it. The batsmen take a single but there was a second run on offer for the batsmen.
4.3 overs (1 Run) Good length delivery outside off, Khawaja looks to fend at this one but misses it due to the away movement on this one. It goes towards Shai Hope who fumbles and concedes a run to the batsmen. The umpire gives it as a bye.
4.2 overs (0 Run) Full on off, Khawaja looks to drive but it goes off the inner half of the bat towards mid-wicket.
4.1 overs (0 Run) On a good length on middle, Khawaja defends it off the back foot.
3.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! There goes another! Cottrell strikes this time. Brilliant, brilliant from the West Indies bowlers. They started off really badly but their second overs have been excellent. Both the openers back in the hut for Australia and they are in trouble here. It is on a length and outside off. Warner is guilty of going hard at it. He plays at the ball ahead of his body. It goes off the outer half and into the hands of point where Hetmyer takes a dolly.
3.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Yes, it is an extra but it is a good bumper. Bounces just above the batsman's head.
3.5 overs (1 Run) Another one on the pads, Khawaja flicks it but towards deep square leg only for one.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on middle, Khawaja hops and keeps it out.
3.3 overs (1 Run) Very full but on the pads, Warner clips it through square leg and takes one.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, Warner keeps it out.
3.1 overs (1 Run) This is angled into the pads, Khawaja works it through backward square leg for one.
2.6 overs (1 Run) Very good follow up delivery by Oshane Thomas. Length delivery on off, Khawaja plays it towards point for a single. An interesting over from Oshane Thomas. 7 runs and a wicket have come from the over.
2.5 overs (0 Run) NASTY! Brute of a delivery that. Short and it is very well-directed. It is at 140 KPH. Khawaja looks to fend at it awkwardly but is hit on the helmet.
2.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Bowls a bouncer, Khawaja does well to duck under it. The umpire signals wide for height.
2.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nice shot. Full on middle, Khawaja pushes it through mid on for a boundary.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Length delivery on off, Khawaja plays it to point.
2.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Bowls a short delivery down the leg side, Khawaja offers no shot to this one.
2.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! EDGED AND TAKEN! Oshane Thomas bowls an absolute beauty to get rid of the Aussie skipper. He lands this on off and then gets it to straighten. Finch is squared up as he tries to defend. The ball kisses the outside edge and goes into the hands of the keeper. Early breakthrough for West Indies.
2.1 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Thomas bowls it on a good length and outside off, Finch looks to drive but misses it due to lack of foot movement on this one.
1.6 overs (1 Run) Good short one on middle, Finch looks to pull but it hurried into the shot. He mistimes it towards square leg for one.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Well bowled! Back of a length on off, Finch guides it to point.
1.4 overs (2 Runs) A full toss on off, Finch hits it onto the ground, gets it over point for a couple. This is a very wayward start by the Windies bowlers.
1.3 overs (1 Run) Slips this on the pads, Warner looks to flick but misses. The ball hits the pads and rolls towards square leg. A leg bye taken.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, Warner stands tall and defends it out.
1.1 overs (1 Run) Full ball and tailing back in on the pads, Finch flicks it nicely and on the bounce to the deep square leg fielder. One taken.
0.6 over (1 Run) Three good deliveries to end a very good one first over for Australia. On a length and around off, Finch pushes it towards mid off for a quick run.
0.5 over (0 Run) Another good ball! Back of a length and on off, Finch looks to force it through the off side but is beaten by the extra bounce.
0.4 over (0 Run) Better! Gets his length right and lands it outside off, Finch lets it be.
0.3 over (1 Run) Well fielded! Short and on middle, Warner pulls it hard towards mid on. Brathwaite there dives to his left, spills the catch but saves four. Had he taken it, it would not have made a difference as it was a Free Hit. Just the single from the freebie.
0.3 over (1 Run) NO BALL! Thomas has overstepped! This is not a good start for the West Indies. This is a good ball though. Full and tailing back in on middle, Warner looks to flick but gets an inside edge onto the pads. Free Hit coming up!
0.2 over (1 Run) Finch is off the mark too! Oshane goes full and outside off, Finch reaches out for it but the ball goes off the outer half towards third man for one.
0.1 over (1 Run) Warner is underway! Back of a length on off, Warner guides it down to third man. The fielder there fumbles but does not concede the second.
0.1 over (5 Runs) FIVE WIDES! Dreadful start for West Indies. Bonus for Australia. Oshane bowls this down the leg side, it swings away further. Warner looks to flick but misses by a long way. Hope dives to his right but can only get a hand to it. It races to the fine leg fence.