9.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! 50 up for Pakistan! Wrong line from Kane Richardson. It's sliding down the leg side and Babar just helps it on its way to the fine leg fence. Once again an over where at least one boundary has come. Australia were 56/0 at this stage, quite close at the moment!
9.5 overs (0 Run) Stays on the back foot and blocks it safely.
9.4 overs (0 Run) Nearly drags it on! Excellent delivery from Richardson. Switches back to over the wicket for the right-hander and once again gets some extra bounce from the surface. It's around off and Babar shapes up to run it down to third man. But the bounce gets big on him and he ends up inside edging it onto the pads. The ball then rolls wide of the stumps.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Aerial but safe! Identical to the last delivery, once again Imam pushes inside the line and gets it away off the outer half of his bat to third man. A single is taken.
9.2 overs (0 Run) Beautiful delivery! Lavish movement and bounce for Kane! Shortish and around off, straightening after pitching, Imam tries to deal with it from the back foot but gets beaten.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Richardson runs in from 'round the wicket and angles in a good length ball on middle, Imam stays back footed in defense.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Good length ball outside off, some extra bounce too, Imam does well to guide it down to third man for one.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Too full in length on off, Imam plays a punch on drive past the diving bowler to mid on.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length ball on off, defended yet again off the back foot by Imam.
8.3 overs (0 Run) The batsman defends it from within the crease.
8.2 overs (4 Runs) Four leg byes! Drifting down the leg side, Imam tries his best to glance but misses. It takes his thigh pad and speeds fine down the leg side for a boundary.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on off, Azam is squared up a bit in his defense and the outside edge runs down to third man for a run.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Shortish and outside off, slower in pace probably, Imam tries to pull but bails out at the last moment.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Short in length on middle, Babar pulls it from the middle of the bat but straight to the deep square leg fielder for a single.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Offers the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot.
7.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Richardson is not bowling to his field at the moment. Back of a length delivery angling down the leg side, Babar gets on his toes and tickles it fine down the leg side for a boundary.
7.2 overs (1 Run) This time the line is straight for some reason known only to Kane. Imam easily works it behind square leg to rotate the strike. Finally a single after the fourth ball of this chase.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Edged but safe! Full in length and outside off, Imam is lured into the drive but gets a thick outside edge behind to third slip. It falls in front of Smith.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Gets behind the line of the delivery and pushes it out to mid on. Just a single boundary this time from the over.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Lands it on a length around off, angling in at 142 kph, Babar blocks.
6.4 overs (0 Run) A length ball on off, Azam stays back footed and keeps it out to point.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot.
6.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Elegance personified! Cummins pitches it up and outside off, Babar presses forward and stylishly drives it through the gap between mid off and extra cover. Not a single muscle moved in the field. Sit back and enjoy this extraordinary talent from Pakistan. So easy to the eyes.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, angling in, Babar defends it carefully from the crease.
5.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor line and this one deserved to be put away. A good length ball sliding down the leg side, Imam picks it up off his pads and neatly deflects it down to fine leg for a boundary. Two boundaries in the last over, three in this one. Pakistan dealing only in fours at the moment.
5.5 overs (0 Run) The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump.
5.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This was coming... this was coming... Starc spears in a very full ball on middle at 149 kph, Imam does extremely well there to anticipate it and not only he gets bat on ball but he also puts it away through mid-wicket. Great battle, this!
5.3 overs (4 Runs) EDGY FOUR! A 144 kph short delivery, Imam turns inside the crease to fetch it from outside off but gets a thick outside edge which flies over the slip cordon for a boundary.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Back of a length delivery outside off, holding its line, Imam stays back to feel for it but fails to connect.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Around off on a length, Imam jumps and defends it from the crease.