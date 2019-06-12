 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Australia vs Pakistan Live Score, Over 46 to 50 Latest Cricket Score, Updates

Updated:12 June 2019 22:54 IST

Live Updates of Today Match between Australia vs Pakistan from The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.

Australia vs Pakistan Live Score, Over 46 to 50 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
AUS vs PAK Latest Score

45.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! Brilliance by Maxwell has given Australia the last wicket. Full and on off, Afridi jams it out towards cover and it goes on one bounce to the fielder inside the ring. Sarfaraz is off for a run but then realizes that Maxwell has jumped and collected the ball with one hand over his head. The Pakistan skipper tries to return but before that the Big Show hits the bull's eye at the non-striker's end. One stump to aim at and boom... Ahmed is well short. The Australian players are ecstatic as they hug each other. AUSTRALIA WIN BY 41 RUNS! AUS vs PAK: Match 17: WICKET! Sarfaraz Ahmed run out (Glenn Maxwell) 40 (48b, 1x4, 0x6). Pakistan 266/10 (45.4 Ov). Target: 308; RRR: 9.69

45.3 overs (0 Run) Short and on middle, Shaheen looks to defend but it goes off the top portion towards mid off.

45.2 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, Afridi plays inside the line and gets beaten.

45.1 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, it is kept out.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Australia Australia Cricket Team Pakistan Pakistan Cricket Team The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton County Ground Taunton World Cup 2019 Australia vs Pakistan, Match 17
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Related Articles
Pakistan vs Australia Live Score, Over 41 to 45 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Pakistan vs Australia Live Score, Over 41 to 45 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
India Will Miss Injured Shikhar Dhawan, Says Ross Taylor
India Will Miss Injured Shikhar Dhawan, Says Ross Taylor
Australia vs Pakistan Live Score, Over 36 to 40 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Australia vs Pakistan Live Score, Over 36 to 40 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Australia vs Pakistan Live Score, Over 31 to 35 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Australia vs Pakistan Live Score, Over 31 to 35 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Pakistan vs Australia Live Score, Over 26 to 30 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Pakistan vs Australia Live Score, Over 26 to 30 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.