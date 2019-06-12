44.6 overs (1 Run) Quick run! Another slower one on middle, Carey guides it to point and gets to the other end. Another excellent over by Amir.
Live Score
44.5 overs (1 Run) Good length and on off, this is hit through covers for one.
44.4 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on off, this is guided down to third man for one.
44.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! Marsh holes out! Australia have lost their way here! Third for Mohammad Amir and Pakistan are into the lower-order of Australia. Third wicket for Amir and he has been the stand out for Pakistan. He bowls a length ball and it seems to be the slower one. Marsh looks to loft it over the long on fence but only manages to get height on it. Malik there settles under it and takes it.
44.2 overs (1 Run) Another single as Carey helps it on its way to the fine leg fielder for one.
44.1 overs (1 Run) Well bowled but well played! Slower one on off and this one takes off after pitching. Marsh still manages to guide it down to third man for one.
43.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Spoils the over completely! Lovely shot by Carey. He makes room and Hassan bowls it full on middle. Carey strokes it nicely past mid off and the ball races away to the fence.
43.5 overs (1 Run) Good slower one! Marsh, in the end, guides it down to third man for one.
43.4 overs (1 Run) Close! Carey strokes this full ball towards mid off and takes off. Hafeez is the fielder, he has a shy at the bowler's end but misses.
43.3 overs (0 Run) On the stumps again, Carey pushes it back to the bowler once again.
43.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on the body of the batsman, it is pushed back to the bowler.
43.1 overs (2 Runs) Another overthrow! This is pushed towards cover and the batters go for a run. Hafeez has a shy at the non-striker's end. No one backing up and another run is taken.
42.6 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Outside off, it may have been the slower one. Marsh looks to drive but is a touch early into the shot. Misses. Just a single in the over along with a wicket. Top stuff from Amir.
42.5 overs (1 Run) Carey gets underway as he pushes it down to long on for one.
42.4 overs (0 Run) Lovely bowling this! Outside off and it shapes away late. Carey feels for it initially but then pulls out of the shot.
42.3 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Length and outside off, Carey goes after it but misses.
42.2 overs (0 Run) Good ball to welcome the new batsman. A yorker on middle, Carey gets his bat down in time.
42.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! Amir gets his second! Half the side back in the hut for Australia. Once again, the bowling change works wonders. It is the slower one and full on off, very full in fact. Khawaja looks to go over mid off but fails to get under it. He hits it straight to the fielder there. Wahab Riaz makes no mistake. Batted out of position, tried his best to score quickly and has done a reasonably good job for his team.
41.6 overs (1 Run) Khawaja misses out there! This is on the pads again, UK looks to pull but misses to get hit on the thigh pad. The ball rolls towards fine leg. Leg bye taken.
41.5 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on off, UK pushes it to covers.
41.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Way too short and way too wide. Khawaja does go after it but misses.
41.4 overs (1 Run) That has been creamed through covers but straight to the fielder in the deep. Just a single.
41.3 overs (1 Run) On middle, Khawaja whips it stylishly through square leg for one.
41.2 overs (0 Run) Better! Angles this away from the batter on off, Khawaja looks to guide it but misses.
41.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! 4th boundary in 6 balls! Poor line, down the leg side, Khawaja works it fine on the leg side and bags a boundary. Boundary to begin the over, pressure on the bowler.
40.6 overs (0 Run) Shortish and outside off, Marsh pokes at it and misses. 13 from the over.
40.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor bowling. A low full toss on off, Marsh crunches his drive through covers, beats the in-ring fielder and away it goes to the fence in no time.
40.4 overs (1 Run) Outside off, this time Khawaja guides it to third man for one.
40.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cheeky! This is smart batting from Usman. He uses the pace of the bowler and runs it fine down to third man for back-to-back boundaries.
40.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Powerfully played! Short in length and outside off, Usman stands tall inside the crease and pulls it down to deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
40.1 overs (0 Run) Shortish and on off, Khawaja opens the face of his bat late to play it towards third man but there is a gully in place to stop it.