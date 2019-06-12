37.4 overs (0 Run) Length and on off, Warner initially looks to pull but seeing the ball skid through, he blocks it out.
37.3 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side again, this is guided down to third man for one.
37.2 overs (0 Run) Extra bounce! Shorter and outside off, Marsh looks to cut but is beaten by the extra bounce. Sarfaraz likes it.
37.1 overs (2 Runs) Very full, this is jammed through mid-wicket for a brace.
36.6 overs (0 Run) Another dot as Warner guides this to point. Could have easily been a successful over for Pakistan. Still a good one for them though as only 4 came from it.
36.5 overs (0 Run) Very full and on off, Warner strokes it to mid off.
36.4 overs (1 Run) Marsh works it towards mid-wicket mid-wicket and takes one.
36.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, Marsh hangs his bat out and gets beaten.
36.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length on off, this is guided down to third man for one.
36.1 overs (2 Runs) In the air... dropped! Warner continues riding his luck. Asif Ali has dropped a sitter. Another one by him. Just not been his day in the field. Wahab Riaz almost struck on return. Short and around off, Warner upper cuts it straight to third man who spills it. The batters take two. Needed to take that, this could prove very, very costly.
35.6 overs (0 Run) So two dots to end! Good comeback in the end by the bowler. Full and on off again, Marsh pushes it back towards the bowler.
35.5 overs (0 Run) Attacks the off pole and Marsh pushes it to mid off.
35.4 overs (1 Run) Good length on off, this is guided towards point for one.
35.3 overs (0 Run) Shorter and around off, Warner looks to cut but the ball is too close to play that shot. Gets beaten.
35.2 overs (2 Runs) Back of a length on off, Warner guides it past point for a couple.