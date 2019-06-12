 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Pakistan vs Australia Live Score, Over 36 to 40 Latest Cricket Score, Updates

Updated:12 June 2019 17:44 IST

Live Updates of Today Match between Australia vs Pakistan from The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.

Pakistan vs Australia Live Score, Over 36 to 40 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
PAK vs AUS Latest Score

37.4 overs (0 Run) Length and on off, Warner initially looks to pull but seeing the ball skid through, he blocks it out.

37.3 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side again, this is guided down to third man for one.

37.2 overs (0 Run) Extra bounce! Shorter and outside off, Marsh looks to cut but is beaten by the extra bounce. Sarfaraz likes it.

37.1 overs (2 Runs) Very full, this is jammed through mid-wicket for a brace.

36.6 overs (0 Run) Another dot as Warner guides this to point. Could have easily been a successful over for Pakistan. Still a good one for them though as only 4 came from it.

36.5 overs (0 Run) Very full and on off, Warner strokes it to mid off.

36.4 overs (1 Run) Marsh works it towards mid-wicket mid-wicket and takes one.

36.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, Marsh hangs his bat out and gets beaten.

36.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length on off, this is guided down to third man for one.

36.1 overs (2 Runs) In the air... dropped! Warner continues riding his luck. Asif Ali has dropped a sitter. Another one by him. Just not been his day in the field. Wahab Riaz almost struck on return. Short and around off, Warner upper cuts it straight to third man who spills it. The batters take two. Needed to take that, this could prove very, very costly.

35.6 overs (0 Run) So two dots to end! Good comeback in the end by the bowler. Full and on off again, Marsh pushes it back towards the bowler.

35.5 overs (0 Run) Attacks the off pole and Marsh pushes it to mid off.

35.4 overs (1 Run) Good length on off, this is guided towards point for one.

35.3 overs (0 Run) Shorter and around off, Warner looks to cut but the ball is too close to play that shot. Gets beaten.

35.2 overs (2 Runs) Back of a length on off, Warner guides it past point for a couple.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Australia Australia Cricket Team Pakistan Pakistan Cricket Team The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton County Ground Taunton World Cup 2019 Australia vs Pakistan, Match 17
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Related Articles
Australia vs Pakistan Live Score, Over 31 to 35 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Australia vs Pakistan Live Score, Over 31 to 35 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Cricket World Cup 2019: India vs New Zealand: Match Date, Time, Venue, Stadium
Cricket World Cup 2019: India vs New Zealand: Match Date, Time, Venue, Stadium
Pakistan vs Australia Live Score, Over 26 to 30 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Pakistan vs Australia Live Score, Over 26 to 30 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
World Cup 2019: India vs New Zealand: Ross Taylor, New Zealand Player To Watch
World Cup 2019: India vs New Zealand: Ross Taylor, New Zealand Player To Watch
World Cup 2019, India vs New Zealand: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
World Cup 2019, India vs New Zealand: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.