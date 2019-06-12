34.6 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, blocked.
34.5 overs (1 Run) Shortish again on off, Warner guides it through point for one.
34.4 overs (1 Run) Goes short this time and on off, Marsh hits it through covers for one.
34.3 overs (0 Run) On off, Marsh strokes it to covers.
34.2 overs (1 Run) Warner steps down the track and strokes it down to long off for one.
34.1 overs (1 Run) Floats it on the pads, this is worked towards backward square leg. The fielder there does not stop it cleanly but the second is not taken.
33.6 overs (0 Run) Goes for another yorker but ends up bowling a full toss. Warner hits it towards cover.
33.5 overs (1 Run) Good delivery! Gets it very full on off, Marsh jams it down to third man for one.
33.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! The Big Show is out of here! A much-needed wicket for Shaheen Afridi. He must be mighty pleased and this should make him feel a lot better. This is bowled on a length and around middle, Maxwell looks to go big but his feet were going nowhere. He misses it completely and the stumps are shattered. Big wicket as now there are probably no power-hitters left for Australia.
33.3 overs (0 Run) On the fuller side on off, Maxwell hits it to long on.
33.2 overs (1 Run) Shortish again on off, Warner manages to guide it towards third man for one.
33.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Runs flowing now! Poor start by Afridi again. Short and outside off, Warner looks to cut but the ball flies off the outside edge and to the third man fence.
32.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Effortless! Lovely from Maxwell! Hafeez tosses this one on off from around the wicket. Maxwell nonchalantly lofts it over the long off fence and it goes over the fence. 16 from the over.
32.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Second boundary in the over! This time to the left of the fielder in the deep. Shorter and on middle, Maxwell goes back and pulls it over mid-wicket for a one bounce boundary.
32.4 overs (1 Run) Uses his feet and strokes it down to long off for one.
32.3 overs (0 Run) A yorker and Warner jams it out to the bowler.
32.2 overs (1 Run) Comes down the track this time but does not get to the pitch of the ball, mistimes it to long on for one.
32.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A long-hop and Warner pounces on it. He goes back and pulls it hard in the gap in the mid-wicket region for a boundary.
31.6 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, Warner pushes it back towards the bowler firmly.
31.5 overs (1 Run) Hits it with the angle towards wide mid off for a single.
31.4 overs (2 Runs) Shorter in length and on off, Maxwell guides it behind point for a brace. 200 up for Australia.
31.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on off, Warner pushes it past cover for one.
31.2 overs (2 Runs) Good shot and well fielded! Very full and Warner manages to squeeze it past cover. Afridi runs to his right from long off and saves two for his side.
31.1 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! This is flatter and outside off, Warner looks to cut but is beaten by the extra bounce.
30.6 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on off, Warner goes back and slaps it towards the cover fielder who dives to his right and makes a half-stop. Another single.
30.5 overs (0 Run) Tossed up ball on off, Warner finds cover with the drive.
30.4 overs (1 Run) Works it with the turn through mid-wicket for one.
30.3 overs (1 Run) Uses his feet and makes it into a low full toss, Warner hits it down to long on for one.
30.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on middle, Maxwell pushes it down to long on off the back foot for one.
30.1 overs (1 Run) Flighted ball on middle, Warner strokes it down to long on for one.