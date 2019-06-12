29.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! Edged and taken! The wickets are coming in a procession for Australia. Finally a decent delivery to get a wicket.
29.5 overs (1 Run) On middle and off, worked through mid-wicket for one more.
29.4 overs (0 Run) Landed on a length outside off, Sarfaraz looks to punch but is too close to the ball. Gets a bottom edge which is taken on the bounce by Carey.
29.3 overs (2 Runs) Dropped short, pulled through mid-wicket for a couple. 149 more needed from 123 balls.
29.2 overs (1 Run) A tad short, punched behind point for a run.
29.1 overs (1 Run) Outside off, flicked through mid-wicket for a single.
28.6 overs (1 Run) Quicker and on middle, Ahmed strokes it down through mid on for a single.
28.5 overs (1 Run) Another back foot punch to a shortish ball and a run is collected from long on.
28.4 overs (1 Run) Gets behind the line of the delivery and punches it down to long on for one.
28.3 overs (0 Run) Quicker, flatter and shorter on middle, Ahmed goes deep inside the crease to punch but he fails to beat the fielder at covers.
28.2 overs (1 Run) This time it's flicked away in the gap at mid-wicket for a single.
28.1 overs (0 Run) Tucks it off his pads to the on side, looks for a run but is sent back.
28.1 overs (2 Runs) Two wides! Sprays it down the leg side, Sarfaraz leaves it alone and the keeper fails to collect it. The batsmen cross.
27.6 overs (2 Runs) Fullish on off, Asif drives it past the bowler and mid on for a couple of runs.
27.5 overs (0 Run) Shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot.
27.4 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, straightening a bit, Ali pushes at it tamely and misses.
27.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! What an outstanding catch by Carey! You beauty, little boy! Never easy to catch off the inside edge. Cummins serves a good length ball around off and gets it to nip back into the batsman. Malik is taken aback by the movement off the surface, tries to block but it curls back in, kisses the inside edge and flies behind. Carey does well to pick it and then puts in a diving effort to his left to take a cracking one-handed catch. 11 runs, three wickets, this match has completely turned on its head.
27.2 overs (0 Run) A yorker in the blockhole, Malik keeps it out at the last moment.
27.1 overs (1 Run) Direct hit would have been curtains for Shoaib Malik! Tossed up ball on off, Sarfaraz pushes it from the front foot to covers and scoots to the other end. Warner attacks the ball and has a shy at the striker's end but misses as Malik dives in. Survives.
26.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! Caught! Off a full toss. Would you believe it? A freebie from Finch, Hafeez kneels and plays the slog sweep. But it is straight to deep mid-wicket where Mitchell Starc takes it with ease! Two wickets in two overs for Australia.
26.5 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, pulled to deep mid-wicket for a single.
26.4 overs (1 Run) Outside off, pushed through point for one more.
26.3 overs (1 Run) Works it through the leg side for a run.
26.2 overs (0 Run) STUMPING CHANCE, MISSED! Carey fumbles and that gives Sarfaraz a life. Ahmed backs a long way down the leg side and Finch follows him. Sarfaraz looks to work it to the leg side but misses. His right leg is in the air but at that time, Carey fumbles and Ahmed gets back in.
26.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Welcome into the attack! Full and around off, Sarfaraz gets down and sweeps it behind square leg for a boundary!
25.6 overs (1 Run) Edged but safe! On a length and outside off, Ahmed tries to force it through the line but gets a thick outside edge. It goes just wide of the strategically placed gully for a run down to third man.
25.5 overs (0 Run) Bouncer! The batsman ducks under the bouncer at the last moment.
25.4 overs (0 Run) Pushed to the cover-point region by the batsman.
25.3 overs (1 Run) Nicely done. It's on a length and outside off, Hafeez opens the face of his bat and helps it to third man for a run.
25.2 overs (1 Run) Good length delivery on off, moving back in, Sarfaraz does well to work it through square leg for one. He is off the mark!
25.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! Caught down the leg side! Half century and gone for Imam. He just stands there, takes a moment for himself and then trudges off. Another wicket off a loose delivery. It is a nothing shot to a short ball down the leg side. Imam looks to pull but only manages to glove it to the keeper behind. Carey collects and appeals jubilantly and the umpire raises his finger! The 80-run stand is broken and Pakistan now need 172 from 149 balls. On the flip side, Pakistan may not mind it too much. Imam was soaking up too many balls and the required run rate was rising.