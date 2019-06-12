24.6 overs (0 Run) Another top nut to end the over! Another excellent over by Amir. Around off and it holds its line. Warner once again plays inside the line but luckily for him, the ball whizzes past the outside edge.
Live Score
24.5 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! The impact is outside off! A poor review by Pakistan. That always looked the case! Pakistan lose their only review. Amir lands it on a length outside off and then gets it to come back in. Warner plants his front foot outside the line and looks to play across. He misses and gets hit on the front pad. A huge appeal but the umpire shakes his head. Amir wants it to be reviewed but Sarfaraz is not sure. He eventually goes for it. Replays roll in and they show the on-field call is the right one.
24.4 overs (1 Run) Another easy single as Smith pushes it through covers for one.
24.3 overs (1 Run) Good running! Warner plays it with the angle towards mid-wicket and gets across for a single.
24.2 overs (0 Run) Another length ball on off, Warner keeps it out again.
24.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, it is kept out.
23.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end an expensive over from Hassan! Length and outside off, it is left alone. Probably this was the last over for Hassan in this spell. Not a good one for him as he has gone for 29 in his 3.
23.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Another half volley, this time to Smith and a man of his caliber won't miss out. Third boundary in the over. It is outside off, Smith shuffles across and strokes it through covers.
23.4 overs (0 Run) Attacks the stumps, this time, a better delivery. Smith keeps it out.
23.3 overs (1 Run) Another one on the leg side, Warner works it through square leg for one.
23.3 overs (1 Run) Now sprays this down the leg side from around the wicket. Warner misses the flick and it has been wided.
23.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Consecutive boundaries! Very poor from Hassan Ali. He needed to continue the pressure built by Amir in the last over but he has begun poorly. He goes very full again and on off, Warner this time strokes it through the right of mid off who gives up the chase instantly.
23.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A half volley and it has been put away! Releases all the pressure that was built in the last over. On off, Warner leans into it and strokes it past the bowler and it races away. 150 up for Australia.
22.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end a top over by Amir. Just the three runs and a wicket from it. Back of a length around off, Warner pushes it through the off side for one.
22.5 overs (0 Run) BEATEN AGAIN! This time the outside edge is beaten. The ball straightens after pitching around off, Warner plays inside the line and it whizzes past the outside edge.
22.4 overs (0 Run) Lovely delivery again! It pitches outside off and then jags back in sharply. Warner looks to play away from his body but is beaten on the inside edge. Pakistan suddenly have their tails up. The crowd too has found its voice here.
22.3 overs (1 Run) Smith is off the mark straightaway! He shuffles right across and works it through mid-wicket for one.
22.2 overs (1 Run) Good length and on off, Warner pushes it towards cover for one.
22.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! A catch has been taken finally that was offered by Aaron Finch. First breakthrough for Pakistan. They will be relieved more than happy. Amir serves a length delivery on middle and off, probably a slower one, Finch tries powering it across the line but is early into his shot. He ends up ballooning it in the air at extra cover, Hafeez gets underneath it, keeps his eyes on the ball and grabs it safely. The 146-run stand is broken and a knock full of lives for Finch is over.
21.5 overs (1 Run) Back of a length on off, Finch pushes it through covers for one. Runs coming easily at the moment for Australia.
21.4 overs (1 Run) Another single as this is worked towards mid-wicket.
21.3 overs (1 Run) Just the single off the Free Hit! Good delivery, gets it right up there. Finch fails to get under it and he only hits it down to long on for one.
21.3 overs (2 Runs) Another no ball! This time by Hassan Ali. He has overstepped. Back of a length ball on off, Warner pushes it towards cover for one. This time Finch will be facing the Free Hit.
21.2 overs (0 Run) Absolute jaffa! Hassan from around the wicket goes wide of the crease and angles it into the batter. It pitches and straightens. Warner looks to work it on the leg side with the angle but due to the straightening of the ball, he gets beaten. The length was a touch shorter and hence it goes over the stumps.
21.1 overs (1 Run) Goes short and on the body of Finch, he pulls it down to fine leg for one.
20.6 overs (0 Run) Nicely bowled! Slows it up and then gets it to skid after pitching. Warner defends outside the line and gets an inside edge towards the leg side. Another good over for the Aussies.
20.5 overs (1 Run) Hafeez bowls this flatter and on off, Finch waits for it and guides it towards short third man for one.
20.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Not as big as the last one but surely the desired result. Brings out the slog sweep and drags it from outside off. It is not off the middle but still clears the mid-wicket fence. Consecutive maximums again for Finch.
20.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Finch is taking Hafeez apart here! He makes room again and Hafeez floats it up. Finch powers it high and handsome over the mid-wicket fence.
20.2 overs (0 Run) A straighter line by Finch, he works it to mid-wicket.
20.1 overs (1 Run) Tosses it up on off, Warner pushes it through covers and gives the strike over to Finch. Smart batting.