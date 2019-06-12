19.6 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Finch walks across and chops it down towards point. Three decent overs from Pakistan after the Drinks break.
19.5 overs (1 Run) Gets on the front foot and pushes it with an angled bat to sweeper cover for a run.
19.4 overs (0 Run) Strides forward to a full ball and drives it to mid off.
19.3 overs (1 Run) Fractionally short and on off, cutting back in with extra bounce and catching Finch in an awkward position. He somehow keeps it out at mid-wicket and rushes to the other end. The fielder picks up the ball and has a shy at the bowler's end but misses. Aaron anyway would have been in safely.
19.2 overs (2 Runs) Fullish and on off, Finch is on the front foot and closes the face of his bat slightly to work it through mid-wicket for two.
19.1 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on middle and leg, Warner tries working on the leg side but misses again. A bonus run as the ball rolls behind square leg.
18.6 overs (1 Run) Skidding down the leg side, Warner tries flicking but misses and it goes behind off his pads towards short fine leg. A leg bye to close this over, 4 from it.
18.5 overs (1 Run) The batsman works it down the leg side. They pick up a single.
18.4 overs (1 Run) Goes on the back foot and punches it to deep cover for a run.
18.3 overs (1 Run) Walks forward to a full ball and works it behind square leg for a run.
18.2 overs (0 Run) Quicker and flatter on middle, Finch goes deep inside the crease and defends it to mid-wicket.
18.1 overs (0 Run) Floated full ball around leg, Finch tries to sweep but fails to connect.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Length ball straighter in line, Finch works it wide of mid on and crosses for a run.
17.5 overs (0 Run) Beauty! Afridi switches to 'round the wicket and gets a length ball to straighten from around off. Finch tries to defend but is beaten.
17.4 overs (1 Run) A rising delivery on off, Warner goes on his toes to play but it takes the inside edge and runs behind square leg for one.
17.3 overs (2 Runs) Short and wide outside off, David plays a cracking square cut and rushes back for the second run.
17.2 overs (0 Run) Fullish and in the line of the stumps, Warner makes room for his drive but finds the cover fielder. No harm done on the bonus delivery.
17.2 overs (2 Runs) Shortish and around leg, Finch defends it on the leg side and crosses. Afridi has overstepped so the next ball will be a Free Hit.
17.1 overs (0 Run) Too full in length on middle, Finch punches it down back to the bowler.
16.6 overs (1 Run) The batsman works it down the leg side. They pick up a single. 16 from the first over of spin.
16.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! High and handsome! Too full in length on middle, Finch stretches forward to get it in his arc and heaves it massively over mid-wicket for a biggie.
16.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Don't let the off spinner settle. Finch advances down the track to a full ball and drills it back past the bowler for a boundary at long off.
16.2 overs (0 Run) Dropped by Sarfaraz! A flatter and shorter on off, Finch gets back to cut but it takes the thick outside edge behind. Sarfaraz fails to hang on to the catch and it deflects off his gloves to short third man.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Full and sliding down the leg side, Warner fails to flick and it goes off his pads to square leg. A leg bye taken.
15.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That will give Finch all the confidence that he would have lost in the last over and this one. A full ball on middle, driven back hard past mid on where Malik misses the ball as he dived to stop it. The ball reaches the rope easily.
15.5 overs (0 Run) Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat towards cover.
15.4 overs (0 Run) Yorker length almost. Jammed back out towards the bowler by Finch.
15.3 overs (0 Run) Loud appeal! The umpire stays mum though. A length ball on middle and sliding down off, Finch looks to come ahead and defend but gets hit high on the knee roll. The bowler appeals but there is no support from the others. Sarfaraz does not even think about reviewing.
15.2 overs (0 Run) Good ball! Cuts the batsman in half! On a length on off, after the ball that bounced high last over, Finch was on his toes to play this ball but it stays low and he cannot put bat on ball as it skids through to the keeper.
15.1 overs (0 Run) On a length outside off, left alone by the batsman this time.