14.6 overs (0 Run) The batsman defends it from within the crease. End of an eventful over.
Live Score
14.6 overs (1 Run) Wide! A low full toss down the leg side, Warner shuffles across, tries to flick but misses.
14.5 overs (1 Run) Drama! Plenty of it. Chance of a run out at both ends. Pakistan manage none. Fullish ball outside off, Finch drives straight to point and comes out of the crease for a non-existent single. He is sent back and Aaron dives as Babar misses the stumps at the striker's end. Now, they cross for a run but the time consumed by Finch to recover from his dive and then charge to the other end means that a direct hit at the bowler's end will get him short. But it doesn't happen and Australia survive a real scare.
14.4 overs (0 Run) Ouch! That could have hurt. A short ball on leg, Finch looks to fend it away awkwardly but the ball bounces too much and catches him on his arm. That would have stung surely. The ball reared off a back of a length and bounced more than normal, the second time it has happened today. That could put some doubt in the batsman's mind.
14.3 overs (0 Run) The batsman defends it from within the crease.
14.2 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! Umpire's call. Back of a length delivery around leg, Finch sticks back inside the crease to work it on the leg side but misses. They appeal for an lbw but the umpire remains still. Wahab has a chat with his skipper and Sarfaraz gets convinced to take the DRS. The replays roll in and they find the ball to be pitching on leg and it's clipping the top of the stumps. Pakistan retain the review.
14.1 overs (2 Runs) Shortish ball on middle, Finch gets back and gently works it through mid-wicket. Good calling between the batsmen and two runs are taken.
13.6 overs (0 Run) Defended off the back foot by the batsman.
13.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely shot from Warner but the ball is a poor one again. Short and on the body, easily pulled away through backward square leg. The boundary rope is found again with ease. Warner going along on his merry way!
13.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length on off, patted by Aaron towards mid-wicket after getting on top of the bounce. A run is taken.
13.3 overs (1 Run) On a length outside off, cut away to third man for a run by Warner.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Bouncer outside off, Warner looks to upper cut the ball but it was too high for him and hence, he misses.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on the pads this time, flicked away to deep square leg by Finch for a run.
12.6 overs (1 Run) The batsman works it down the leg side. They pick up a single. 11 runs and a dropped catch from the over.
12.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A catch going down followed by a boundary. We see that happen quite often. A delivery drifting down the leg side, Finch moves across and neatly deflects it to fine leg for a boundary.
12.4 overs (4 Runs) DROPPED! By Asif Ali. That's a huge miss. Gone for FOUR as well! Back of a length delivery outside off, Aaron tries to punch it through covers but gets a thick outside edge behind to first slip. Asif tries catching it with his fingers pointing up but fails to pouch it. It bursts through his hands and races behind to the fence.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Warner opens the face of the bat and helps it to third man. The batsmen have run through for a single.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Warner reaches out for a length ball and cracks his drive through the line. But finds the in-ring fielder at covers.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on middle, Finch rises on his back foot and plays it towards square leg for a run.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Warner shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. Not too accurate but still a better one from Shaheen's previous overs, 5 from it.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Shortish and on off, Warner stays on the back foot and plays it down to covers.
11.4 overs (2 Runs) A confident front foot drive by Warner and he sends it through covers. Imam makes a tumbling stop in the deep and the batsmen take a couple of runs.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Back of a length around leg, Finch goes back and across to work it on the leg side but misses. It goes off his thigh pad to square leg and they cross. The bowler was appealing but it was too high and also pitched outside leg, probably.
11.2 overs (2 Runs) Fuller and on middle, Finch stands back in an open stance and flicks it to deep mid-wicket for a couple.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Starts his new spell with a shortish ball on off, angling away from the batsman, Finch shoulders arms.
10.6 overs (2 Runs) Sliding down the leg side, Warner picks it off his pads and flicks it to deep mid-wicket for a couple of runs.
10.5 overs (1 Run) A little short and on middle, Finch goes back and keeps it out in front of mid on. They scamper across for a single.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Shortish and outside off, Warner slaps it from the toe end of his bat to sweeper cover for a run.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Warner has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
10.2 overs (0 Run) The batsman defends it from within the crease.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Aerial... SAFE! Riaz serves it a bit short on off and the ball shoots up after kissing the deck. Warner gets into an awkward position as he tries to fend it away. The ball takes the leading edge and balloons in the air. But it falls safely at cover-point.