4.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Crunched! Babar showing his class. Once again he leans into his shot and creams a length ball through covers for a boundary. Two fours from the over!
4.5 overs (0 Run) The batsman defends it from within the crease.
4.4 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on off, Azam defends it off his front foot again.
4.3 overs (0 Run) Angles in a length ball on off, Azam is slightly forward in defense.
4.2 overs (0 Run) Good length ball close to off, Babar is on the back foot in defense.
4.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Silky! With three slips in place, Australia have kept the cover region vacant to encourage Babar to play through that area. Azam takes on the challenge and gloriously puts a length ball through the off side for a boundary. Cummins won't mind that much.
3.6 overs (0 Run) Fullish and on middle, Imam gets behind the line and pushes it out to mid on.
3.5 overs (0 Run) On a length around middle, Imam goes on his toes and plays it down to mid on.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Starc replies with a 91 mph yorker on middle, credit to the batsman for digging it out at the last moment.
3.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Fighting fire with fire! Starc bangs in a 141 kph short delivery on off, Imam shows the courage to pull it off his front foot. He connects superbly and sends it flying in front of square leg for a boundary.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Another delivery angling into the batsman from around off, Imam turns it on the leg side but finds the square leg fielder.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, angling in, Imam defends it from the crease.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Azam has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
2.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! If there is a scoring opportunity, Babar will take it. Cummins offers a bit of room outside off, Babar latches onto it and smashes it aerially over cover-point.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Solidly gets behind the line of the delivery and blocks it well from the back foot.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Good line from Cummins. Serves a length ball close to off stump, Azam watches it closely before shouldering his arms.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Around off on a length, Babar remains on the back foot in defense.
2.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! Cummins strikes to remove the danger man! Cummins offers width outside off, Fakhar spots the chance to free his arms, throws his bat at it but it takes the outside half and flies down to third man. Kane Richardson in the deep moves across to his right and takes the catch safely. Early success for the Aussie and it's a big one too. Pat is all smiles and high-fives all around.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Stifled appeal for a catch by Carey! Beautiful delivery by Starc, he spears it full and around off and gets it to straighten just a shade. Imam tries playing straight but is beaten.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! Back of a length delivery outside off, Imam stays back to punch it through covers but the ball climbs up and beats the outside edge.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Straighter delivery, Imam plays it with gentle hands towards mid-wicket and his partner eyes a run. Is sent back.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Outswinger outside off, on a length, Imam keeps playing inside the line of the ball and is beaten.
1.2 overs (0 Run) This one is darted on a length around middle and leg, Imam works it off his pads but fails to find the gap.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Starts with a length delivery in the channel outside off, good pace, at 141 kph, Imam keeps his bat inside the line and allows it through to the keeper.
0.6 over (0 Run) A lovely end to the over! Cummins completely squares Zaman up. He lands it around middle and off, gets this one to jag away. Zaman is opened up in his defense and the ball whizzes past the outside edge. So a good first over by Cummins comes to an end.
0.5 over (0 Run) Good length and outside off, exactly where you should be bowling to Zaman. He shoulders arms to it.
0.4 over (1 Run) Imam-ul-Haq and Pakistan are off the mark. On the pads, Imam works it fine on the leg side for one.
0.3 over (0 Run) On the middle pole, Imam pushes it to mid on.
0.2 over (0 Run) BEATEN! Well bowled! Lands this on off and angles this away from the batter. Imam looks to defend inside the line but gets beaten.
0.1 over (0 Run) Nothing off the Free Hit! Good pacey short one outside off. Imam looks to pull but is done in for pace.
0.1 over (1 Run) Cummins begins with a NO BALL! A freebie for Imam to get off the mark. What better could you have asked for? The ball though is a good one, on a length and around off, Imam keeps it out.