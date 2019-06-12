4.6 overs (0 Run) Nearly edges it behind! Shortish and outside off, moving away from the batsman, Finch pokes at it nervously and almost nicks it behind. Sarfaraz dives across to his right but doesn't collect it cleanly. Maiden from Amir, his second in the match so far. But the real problem for Pakistan is that the other end is leaking runs.
4.5 overs (0 Run) The ball is too wide on the off side for the batsman to make any contact.
4.4 overs (0 Run) Beautifully bowled. A few outswingers followed by an inswinger. It's in the line of the stumps and Finch gets an inside edge onto the pads as he tries to defend.
4.3 overs (0 Run) Amir lets out a grunt and digs in a shortish ball just outside off, Finch goes on his toes and blocks it to the off side.
4.2 overs (0 Run) A tempter by Amir. He bowls it on a driving length outside off but Aaron decides to make another leave. This is a really good contest.
4.1 overs (0 Run) Angling away from the batsman, on a good length, Finch covers his stumps and allows it through to the keeper.
3.6 overs (2 Runs) Lovely timing this time. Full and outside off, Warner strokes it off his front foot and pierces the gap at covers for a brace. 17 from the over, too expensive.
3.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Shaheen is struggling big time. Serves a half-tracker, Warner picks it from outside off and pulls it powerfully over mid-wicket for a boundary.
3.4 overs (1 Run) A bit edgy this time. Shaheen lands it on a good length just outside off, Finch pushes inside the line without any feet and edges it wide of the slip cordon to third man. A single this time.
3.3 overs (2 Runs) Poor bowling, this. Shaheen is on the pads this time, Finch easily helps it towards long leg and picks up a couple of runs. 10 from the over, so far.
3.2 overs (2 Runs) Goes on the back foot this time and punches it towards extra cover for a couple of runs.
3.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Boom! Finch won't hold back. Also, this is not the length to bowl at the moment, at least. Shortish and on middle, Aaron eases himself on the back foot and pulls it thunderously in front of square leg for his 100th six in ODIs.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Beauty of a delivery. A superb outswinger outside off. Warner gets forward to play at it but the ball curls away to beat the outside edge. Another top over by Amir.
2.5 overs (1 Run) Too straight in line this time. The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads towards backward square leg. One run added to the total.
2.4 overs (0 Run) That's the line. That's the length. Amir bowls it with a scrambled seam around off. His angle takes it away from the right-hander who has no idea how to play at it. Sits back on the back foot, tries to flirt inside the line and is lucky not to have edged it.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Defended off the back foot by the batsman.
2.2 overs (2 Runs) Misfield! Amir bowls a length ball wide outside off, Finch reaches out for it and drives it through the line. Malik at extra cover dives across to his left but only manages to make a partial stop. It runs behind and they take a couple of runs.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Short of a length delivery in the channel outside off, Finch covers his stumps and shoulders arms. Not the ideal length to bowl at this stage with some help on offer from the surface.
1.6 overs (1 Run) Fuller in length and on middle, Finch works it to the right of mid on and jogs across to the other end. 7 from the over, a poor one from Shaheen.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Some extra bounce from a good length outside off. Finch goes on his toes and plays it down from the bottom half of his bat. It rolls back to the bowler.
1.4 overs (0 Run) That's more like it. This is where Shaheen needs to be more often. An away-swinger. Landing on a good length around off and shaping away. Finch is inside the crease as he pushes inside the line and misses.
1.4 overs (1 Run) Wide! Shaheen is struggling here. He has to adjust to right-left batting combination also. Slips a shortish ball down the leg side, Finch tries tickling it fine but misses.
1.3 overs (1 Run) Goes on his back foot and taps it down towards covers for a quick single.
1.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played! Shaheen persists with the shortish delivery but his line changes to middle and leg. Warner easily gets on top of the bounce and pulls it behind square leg for a boundary. David is off the mark and so are Australia!
1.1 overs (0 Run) Shaheen begins with a back of a length ball on off, Warner goes on the back foot and defends it to the off side.
0.6 over (0 Run) Solidly gets behind the line and blocks it safely to end a maiden first over by Amir.
0.5 over (0 Run) Play and a miss! Not sure it's deliberate from the bowler or not. After bowling two inswingers, he throws one up full and wide outside off to tempt the batsman. Finch has his feet glued inside the crease but still goes chasing after it. Fails to put bat on ball. Loose, very loose from Finch.
0.4 over (0 Run) Identical to the last delivery. Finch gets behind the line and pushes it down towards mid on.
0.3 over (0 Run) That's the line and length! Excellent seam position. Amir lands it on a length around middle and gets it to shape back into the right-hander, Aaron does well to defend it back with a straight bat.
0.2 over (0 Run) Left alone this time. Much better from the Aussie skipper. He needs to respect the conditions and should be ready to play a few dots here.
0.1 over (0 Run) BEATEN FIRST UP! Lovely delivery. Amir pitches it up and outside off, takes it away with the angle, Finch is caught pushing inside the line tamely and gets beaten comprehensively.