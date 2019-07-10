 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Australia vs England, Semi Final: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

Updated: 10 July 2019 15:48 IST

England's confidence boosted after the return of Jason Roy and they played stupendous cricket, the way they began their World Cup campaign, later on.

Australia vs England Semi-Final: England eye final berth, face Australia © AFP

England, after two back-to-back victories over India and New Zealand in league stage matches, are gearing up to face arch-rivals Australia in the second semi-final of World Cup 2019 at Edgbaston on Thursday. In the league stage match, Australia had comfortably thumped England by 64 runs at the Lord's on June 25. Chasing 286, none of the England batsmen could score big and the team was eventually bundled out for 221. However, England's confidence boosted after the return of opener Jason Roy and they played stupendous cricket, the way they began their World Cup campaign, later on. England's woeful first-round exit at the 2015 edition prompted a complete rethink of their approach to one-day internationals for a side that had long placed Test success above all other considerations.

When is the Australia vs England World Cup 2019 match?

The Australia vs England World Cup 2019 match will be played on July 11, 2019 (Thursday).

Where will the Australia vs England World Cup 2019 match be played?

The Australia vs England World Cup 2019 match will be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

What time does the Australia vs England World Cup 2019 match begin?

The Australia vs England World Cup 2019 match will begin at 03:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Australia vs England World Cup 2019 match?

The Australia vs England World Cup 2019 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the Australia vs England World Cup 2019 match?

The live streaming of the Australia vs England World Cup 2019 match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters) 

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article England England Cricket Team Australia Australia Cricket Team Edgbaston, Birmingham Edgbaston, Birmingham World Cup 2019 Australia vs England, 2nd Semi Final Cricket
Highlights
  • England are gearing up to face Australia in the second semi-final.
  • Australia are in top form in World Cup 2019.
  • Australia's Mitchell Starc is the leading wicket-taker.
