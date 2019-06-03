Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka: ODI Head To Head Match Stats, Winning, Losing, Tied Match History
Afghanistan take on Sri Lanka in their second World Cup 2019 league encounter after both teams received a hammering in their first matches. Both will be hoping for maximum points.
Afghanistan were touted as one of the surprise packages of World Cup 2019 but came to grief in their opening league match against Australia, when they were beaten by seven wickets. Sri Lanka however fared even worse, being absolutely decimated by New Zealand, losing by 10 wickets. Both sides will be hoping for a recovery when they face off on Tuesday. Afghanistan have the bowling to make life difficult for Sri Lanka, though their batting may yet have a lot to prove. Sri Lanka on the other hand are rather out of sorts and would be hoping to get their act together in double quick time.
Afghanistan and Sri Lanka have met each other only thrice in One-day Internationals (ODI), with Sri Lanka holding a slender edge.
Matches: 3
Afghanistan won: 1
Sri Lanka won: 2
Tied: 0
No result: 0
Sri Lanka were the World Cup winners in 1996 while Afghanistan are playing their second World Cup. Both sides would be hoping for a semblance of success in the league encounter so that they can get their World Cup 2019 campaign back on the rails again.