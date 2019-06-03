Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka: Angelo Mathews, Sri Lanka Player To Watch Out For

Angelo Davis Mathews, along with Lasith Malinga , is among the last of the formidable Sri Lankan cricketers of the early and mid-2000s who had made them such a force in world cricket. Mathews is possibly playing his last World Cup as he lines up for Sri Lanka in World Cup 2019 and his experience will be vital as the team struggles to recover from the 10-wicket hammering they received from New Zealand in their first league game. Sri Lanka now meet Afghanistan in a game they need to win.

Mathews is playing now more as a batsman than a bowler but wasn't much help in the match with New Zealand, departing for a first-ball duck.

Mathews made his One-day International (ODI) debut against Zimbabwe at Harare in November 2008. So far, he has played 205 ODIs (175 innings batting) and scored 5381 runs at an average of 41.71 and strike rate of 83.16.

Mathews has two centuries and 37 fifties, with 139 not out being his best.

He has bowled in 154 innings, with 114 wickets under his belt at an economy of 4.61 and strike rate of 44.4. A best of 6/20 is his only five-wicket haul.