9.6 overs (0 Run) On the fuller side on middle, this is hit to mid on. End of Powerplay 1! It is a decent one for both the sides but New Zealand ahead in the game.
Live Score
9.5 overs (0 Run) The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
9.4 overs (0 Run) Goes back to bowling length on off, it is kept out.
9.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Taylor has no problem with the short one. He rocks back and powers it through square leg. No stopping those. 50 up for New Zealand.
9.2 overs (1 Run) In the air... but safe! Once again, Williamson is a touch late on the shot. Not often do we see this. It is a short one and Williamson looks to pull. The ball hits the higher portion of the bat and lobs in the vacant mid-wicket region for a run.
9.1 overs (1 Run) The batsman has driven it through mid on. They pick up a single.
8.6 overs (0 Run) Fuller again on middle, this is hit to mid on.
8.5 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, kept out.
8.4 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! Absolutely nothing on that! It is on a length and outside off, Williamson looks to drive it. He misses. The keeper takes it and appeals. The umpire shakes his head. Afghanistan review. Replays roll in and it shows nothing on Ultra Edge. Afghanistan lose their only review.
8.3 overs (0 Run) The batsman works it down the leg side.
8.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor ball and put away! Short and wide outside off, Williamson goes back and cuts it past point for a boundary.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Off the mark straightaway is Taylor! He works it towards mid on and gets to the other end.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, it is defended. End of a successful over.
7.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! In the air... taken! Aftab Alam strikes. The change of ends does wonders for him. He bangs it short and outside off, Munro looks to upper cut it but only manages to get a lot of height on it. It goes towards third man where Hassan takes an easy catch. Both the openers back in the hut inside Powerplay 1! Afghanistan hanging in there. 132 needed with 8 wickets in hand.
7.4 overs (1 Run) A single now as Williamson works it in the mid-wicket region.
7.3 overs (0 Run) This is angled into the pads, Williamson works it towards mid-wicket.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Another length ball on off, Munro looks to push it through the off side but it goes off the inner half towards mid-wicket for one. It may have been the cutter and hence, Munro was a touch early in the shot.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on off, Munro defends it onto the ground.
6.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! In the gap and it races away! This should get Williamson going. Back of a length and on off, Kane pushes it through covers and the ball races away to the fence. Spoils the over somewhat. 134 more needed.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Another length ball on off, Williamson plays it late and onto the ground.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, it is defended.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Shorter in length and around off, KW looks to cut but ends up chopping it to the cover fielder.
6.2 overs (1 Run) The third man fielder was almost bamboozled by the spin! Short and outside off, Munro looks to cut but the ball flies off the outside edge. It bounces in front of the fielder at third man. He looks to stop it casually but then it spins to his right. He though reacts quickly, sticks his hand out and stops it. Single taken by the batters.
6.1 overs (0 Run) On the middle pole, the batter defends it onto the ground.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Outside off, it has been left alone.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Another full ball on middle, Williamson keeps it out.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Corrects his line and bowls it on off, blocked.
5.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Short and down the leg side, it is wided.
5.3 overs (4 Runs) Off the inside edge and FOUR! Once again Williamson is slightly late on the shot. Back of a length on off and it zips through. Williamson looks to keep it out but the ball hits the inside edge and it races to the fine leg fence. Just nothing going Afghanistan's way.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Good pace! 140 KPH to be precise! It is angled into Williamson. He hops and tries to flick but misses to get hit on the thigh pad.
5.1 overs (1 Run) Quick running! This is tapped towards cover and Munro sets off. Williamson responds nicely and they complete it easily.