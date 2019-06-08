 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Afghanistan vs New Zealand Live Score, Over 6 to 10 Latest Cricket Score, Updates

Updated:08 June 2019 18:46 IST

Live Updates of Today Match between Afghanistan vs New Zealand from The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.

AFG vs NZ Latest Score

9.6 overs (1 Run) On a length on middle, Noor Ali flicks it towards square leg for a single. 10 runs have come from the over. Big over for Afghanistan.

9.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Terrific shot. Full and outside off, Noor Ali drives it through point for a boundary. AFG vs NZ: Match 13: Noor Ali Zadran hits Lockie Ferguson for a 4! Afghanistan 60/0 (9.5 Ov). CRR: 6.10

9.4 overs (0 Run) Bowls a short delivery outside off, Noor Ali lets it go.

9.3 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! On a good length and outside off, Noor Ali looks to defend but misses it due to the away movement on this one.

9.2 overs (1 Run) On a length on leg, Zazai looks to flick but gets it off his pads. It goes towards fine leg for a single. The umpire gives it as a leg bye.

9.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor bowling. On a length on leg, Zazai flicks it towards fine leg for a boundary. AFG vs NZ: Match 13: Hazrat Zazai hits Lockie Ferguson for a 4! Afghanistan 55/0 (9.1 Ov). CRR: 6

8.6 overs (1 Run) A short ball, pulled through mid-wicket for a single. Poor running. There was two available. The fielder had to run a long way to his right. 12 from the over!

8.5 overs (0 Run) Outside off, a play and a miss. He is alternating between connecting and missing. The swinging continues.

8.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! He is timing them well now. Fractionally short, outside off, Zazai slams this over cover and gets a boundary. 50 UP FOR AFGHANISTAN. That is a solid start. AFG vs NZ: Match 13: Hazrat Zazai hits Matt Henry for a 4! Afghanistan 50/0 (8.4 Ov). CRR: 5.76

8.3 overs (0 Run) Outside off, a flash and a miss as HZ looks to go over mid off.

8.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! HUMONGOUS! That is a Zazai special. He has announced himself. A short ball, around off, Hazrat swings and deposits this into the mid-wicket stands for half a dozen! And he has forced the umpires to get a new ball because this one is gone. AFG vs NZ: Match 13: It's a SIX! Hazrat Zazai hits Matt Henry. Afghanistan 46/0 (8.2 Ov). CRR: 5.52

8.1 overs (1 Run) Landed outside off, played through point for a single.

7.6 overs (1 Run) Landed outside off, a touch fuller, pushed through point for a run.

7.5 overs (0 Run) Another bouncer, ducked under again. Second for the over, signals the umpire.

7.4 overs (0 Run) A bouncer on middle, Zadran ducks.

7.3 overs (0 Run) Outside off, a play and a miss now.

7.2 overs (1 Run) EDGED, DROPPED AGAIN! Zazai is living a charmed life. On a length around middle, Hazrat looks to flick but the ball takes the leading edge and goes behind. Ross Taylor at first slip leaps, goes at it with one hand but cannot quite take it. The ball lobs but wide of him. A run taken towards fine leg.

7.1 overs (0 Run) Landed outside off, left alone.

6.6 overs (0 Run) Outside off, played straight to point.

6.5 overs (0 Run) Defended off the back foot by the batsman.

6.4 overs (0 Run) Landed outside off, played straight to point.

6.3 overs (0 Run) Around off, defended from the crease.

6.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Full and on middle, Noor Ali flicks this uppishly wide of short mid-wicket for a boundary! AFG vs NZ: Match 13: Noor Ali Zadran hits Matt Henry for a 4! Afghanistan 37/0 (6.2 Ov). CRR: 5.84

6.1 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, watchfully defended.

5.6 overs (0 Run) The batsman has played it to the point region.

5.5 overs (1 Run) Outside off, dabbed to third man for a single.

5.4 overs (0 Run) Landed outside off, a play and a miss.

5.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Full and outside off, Noor Ali drives this through mid off for a boundary! AFG vs NZ: Match 13: Noor Ali Zadran hits Trent Boult for a 4! Afghanistan 32/0 (5.3 Ov). CRR: 5.81

5.2 overs (0 Run) Outside off, left alone.

5.1 overs (1 Run) A short ball, pulled through mid-wicket for a single.

