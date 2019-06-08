 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

New Zealand vs Afghanistan Live Score, Over 41 to 45 Latest Cricket Score, Updates

Updated:08 June 2019 22:02 IST

Live Updates of Today Match between Afghanistan vs New Zealand from The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.

NZ vs AFG Latest Score

40.6 overs (0 Run) The batsman chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump.

40.5 overs (0 Run) Pushed to point.

40.4 overs (0 Run) On a length around off, solidly blocked from the crease.

40.3 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Hamid pushes but misses.

40.2 overs (0 Run) Full on middle, watchfully defended.

40.1 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, Shahidi makes room and smashes it through covers for a single.

Topics mentioned in this article New Zealand New Zealand Cricket Team Afghanistan Afghanistan The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton County Ground Taunton World Cup 2019 Afghanistan vs New Zealand, Match 13
