39.6 overs (1 Run) Outside off, played through point for a run.
39.5 overs (1 Run) The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. They pick up a single.
39.4 overs (0 Run) A short ball again, Hamid looks to heave but misses.
39.3 overs (1 Run) A short ball, down the leg side, HS tucks it through square leg for a single.
39.2 overs (0 Run) A short ball now, Hashmatullah looks to pull but misses.
39.1 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, Shahidi looks to drive but mistimes it towards cover.
38.6 overs (1 Run) Short delivery on leg, Shahidi looks to pull but gets an inside edge onto this pads. It goes towards the leg side for a single.
38.5 overs (0 Run) Bowls a bumper, Shahidi does well to duck under it.
38.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor delivery from Trent Boult. Low full toss on middle, Shahidi flicks it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
38.3 overs (0 Run) BEATEN AGAIN! Bowls a short delivery again, Shahidi again looks to play an upper cut but misses it.
38.2 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! Boult bowls a short delivery outside off, Shahidi looks to play an upper cut but gets beaten.
38.1 overs (0 Run) Bowls a bouncer, Shahidi does well to quickly duck under it and slips in the process.
37.6 overs (0 Run) Another short ball, at the body, Hassan looks to tuck it away but gets hit on the gloves.
37.5 overs (0 Run) A short ball, on middle, Hamid swings hard but misses.
37.4 overs (1 Run) Full and fast, at the stumps, Shahidi just about gets his bat down in time and ekes out an outside edge towards third man. A run taken.
37.3 overs (0 Run) Now this is outside off and HS looks to run it down to third man but misses.
37.2 overs (0 Run) Backs away down the leg side, Ferguson follows him with a length ball, Hashmatullah swings hard but misses.
36.6 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on middle, Shahidi drives it towards mid on for a single and keeps strike for the next over.
36.5 overs (0 Run) Full on middle, Shahidi looks to play a big shot but gets it off the toe end of the bat. It goes towards mid on.
36.4 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! On a good length and outside off, Shahidi looks to drive but misses it.
36.3 overs (0 Run) Full on off, Shahidi plays it towards mid off.
36.2 overs (4 Runs) TOP EDGE, FOUR! Wide of third man. Boult bowls a short of a length delivery, Shahidi looks to pull but gets a top edge. It goes over the keeper towards third man for a boundary.
36.1 overs (0 Run) On a good length on off, Shahidi plays it off the back foot.
35.6 overs (2 Runs) Nice shot. A short ball, Hamid pulls it through square leg. There is no one sweeping the leg side and by the time someone from the infield gets to it, two runs are taken.
35.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is a solid jab! Very full, on middle, Hamid just gets his bat down in time and pushes it wide of mid on. There is no one at the long on fence and the ball races away.
35.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! Nice swirling catch to end Aftab's hit-and-miss cameo. Latham's fifth catch of this innings. A length ball again, Alam looks to continue his mission of sending every ball to Mars. Gets another top edge which swirls high in the air. Tom Latham circles under it and from the corner of his right eye, he is able to see third man come in. But he keeps his eyes on the ball and takes a fantastic catch to his right. Third wicket for Ferguson.
35.3 overs (0 Run) A length ball this time, AA has a heave-ho but misses.
35.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Off the top edge this time! A short ball again, around middle, Aftab looks to pull but gets a top edge which flies over the keeper. There is a third man who is very, very fine, but the ball lands even finer, just inside of the ropes.
35.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Just wide! A short ball, around off, Alam backs away and swats it wide of a diving mid on for a boundary!